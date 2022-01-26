45 Celebrities When They Were 22 Vs. now

one.

Helen Mirren when she was approximately 22 years old:

Helen Mirren now about 76 years old:

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

two.

Ryan Gosling when he was approximately 22 years old:

François Guillot / AFP / Getty Images

Ryan Gosling now about 41 years old:

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Backgrid

3.

Christopher Walken when he was approximately 22 years old:

Frank Edwards/Getty Images

Christopher Walken now approximately 78 years old:

Foc Kan/WireImage/Getty Images

His last public appearance was in 2019.

Four.

Cher when she was approximately 22 years old:

Santi Visalli/Getty Images

Cher now about 75 years old:

Mega / GC Images / Getty Images

5.

Jennifer Aniston when she was approximately 22 years old:

Barry King/Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston is now approximately 52 years old:

6.

Leonardo DiCaprio when he was approximately 21 years old:

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio now approximately 47 years old:

Thomas Samson/AFP/Getty Images

7.

Katy Perry when she was approximately 22 years old:

Toby Canham/Getty Images

Katy Perry now about 37 years old:

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA

8.

Britney Spears when she was approximately 22 years old:

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Britney Spears now in her 40s:

9.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson when he was approximately 22 years old:

Collegiate Images/WireImage/Getty Images

He played football at the University of Miami.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson now about 49 years old:

10.

Beyoncé when she was approximately 22 years old:

Beyoncé now in her 40s:

eleven.

Zac Efron when he was approximately 22 years old:

Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images

Zac Efron now approximately 34 years old:

12.

Drake when he was approximately 22 years old:

John Ricard/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Drake now about 35 years old:

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

13.

Justin Timberlake when he was approximately 22 years old:

Lucy Nicholson/AFP/Getty Images

Justin Timberlake now in his 40s:

Handout / Biden Inaugural Committee via Getty Images / Via instagram.com

14.

Prince William when he was approximately 22 years old:

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Prince William now approximately 39 years old:

fifteen.

Prince Harry when he was approximately 22 years old:

Tim Graham / Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Prince Harry now approximately 37 years old:

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Global Citizen Vax Live

16.

Miley Cyrus when she was about 22 years old:

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus now approximately 29 years old:

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions

17.

Liam Hemsworth when he was approximately 22 years old:

Christopher Polk/WireImage/Getty Images

Liam Hemsworth now about 31 years old:

John Sciulli/WireImage/Getty Images

18.

Goldie Hawn when she was about 22 years old:

Cbs Photo Archive/Getty Images

Goldie Hawn now about 76 years old:

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Child Mind Institute

19.

Tom Cruise when he was about 22 years old:

Sunset Boulevard / Corbis via Getty Images

Tom Cruise now approximately 59 years old:

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

twenty.

Katie Holmes when she was approximately 22 years old:

Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Katie Holmes now approximately 43 years old:

John Lamparski/Getty Images

twenty-one.

Will Smith when he was approximately 22 years old:

Al Pereira/Getty Images

Will Smith now about 53 years old:

Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

22.

Queen Elizabeth when she was approximately 22 years old:

Fox Photos/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth now approximately 95 years old:

Andrew Milligan – PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

23.

Prince Charles when he was approximately 22 years old:

Fox Photos/Getty Images

Prince Charles now approximately 73 years old:

Andrew Milligan — PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

24.

Angela Lansbury when she was approximately 22 years old:

Toronto Star Archives / Toronto Star via Getty Images

Angela Lansbury now approximately 96 years old:

Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

25.

Jack Nicholson when he was approximately 22 years old:

Herbert Dorfman/Corbis via Getty Images

Jack Nicholson now approximately 84 years old:

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

26.

Dolly Parton when she was approximately 22 years old:

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Dolly Parton now about 75 years old:

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

27.

Al Pacino when he was approximately 22 years old:

Al Pacino now approximately 81 years old:

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

28.

Usher when he was approximately 22 years old:

Sgranitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Usher now approximately 43 years old:

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

29.

Rihanna when she was approximately 22 years old:

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Rihanna now about 33 years old:

30.

Lindsay Lohan when she was about 22 years old:

Jeff Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images

Lindsay Lohan now about 35 years old:

31.

Jason Momoa when he was approximately 22 years old:

Sebastian Artz/Getty Images

Jason Momoa now approximately 42 years old:

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

32.

Blake Lively when she was approximately 22 years old:

Marcel Thomas/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Blake Lively now about 34 years old:

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust

33.

Ryan Reynolds when he was approximately 22 years old:

Walter Mcbride/Corbis via Getty Images

Ryan Reynolds now about 45 years old:

Axelle/FilmMagic/Getty Images

3. 4.

Jake Gyllenhaal when he was approximately 22 years old:

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Jake Gyllenhaal now about 41 years old:

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LACMA

35.

Hilary Duff when she was approximately 22 years old:

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Hilary Duff now about 34 years old:

36.

David Beckham when he was approximately 22 years old:

Mark Thompson/Getty Images

David Beckham now approximately 46 years old:

Karim Jaafar/AFP via Getty Images

37.

Wilmer Valderrama when he was approximately 22 years old:

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Wilmer Valderrama now approximately 41 years old:

38.

Tyra Banks when she was approximately 22 years old:

Pool Arnal / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Tyra Banks now about 48 years old:

39.

Christina Aguilera when she was approximately 22 years old:

Arnaldo Magnani/Getty Images

Christina Aguilera now approximately 41 years old:

40.

Avril Lavigne when she was approximately 22 years old:

Michel Dufour/WireImage/Getty Images

Avril Lavigne now approximately 37 years old:

Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Machine Gun Kelly’s UN/DN LAQR

41.

Taylor Swift when she was about 22 years old:

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Taylor Swift now about 32 years old:

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

42.

Lady Gaga when she was approximately 22 years old:

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Lady Gaga now approximately 35 years old:

Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

43.

Ben Affleck when he was approximately 22 years old:

Ben Affleck now approximately 49 years old:

Bellocqimages/GC Images/Getty Images

44.

Jennifer Lopez when she was approximately 22 years old:

Jennifer Lopez now approximately 52 years old:

Hollywood To You / GC Images / Getty Images

Four. Five.

Pharrell Williams when he was approximately 22 years old:

Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Pharrell Williams now about 48 years old:

Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

