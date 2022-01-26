’40s’ movies that are better than ever

This year big premieres are expected in theaters; but nevertheless, is also one of the most special for moviegoers, because there are emblematic films that celebrate their 40th anniversary this 2022: some will make you wonder how it is that so much time has passed and others will refer you to youth or perhaps you will feel curious to look for them on digital platforms.

The truth is that they are cult films that never cease to amaze.

Films that celebrate four decades of history

bladerunner

40 years have passed since the premiere of bladerunner film of worship Directed by Ridley Scott and starring Harrison Ford. The film was released in the United States the same day that The thing, of John Carpenter, and just a few days after the phenomenon that was ET the alien by Steven Spielberg.

Over the years it has gained prestige to the point that today it is considered a classic in the history of cinema and a cult film, as well as one of the best and most influential films of modern cinema.

gandhi

After defending the rights of black citizens in South Africa, Mahatma Gandhi, considering that Hindus are also second-class citizens in their own land, incites them to revolt against the British Empire through the doctrine of non-violence and civil disobedience. , leading the movement that led to India, until then a colony, to gain independence from the British in the 1940s. The film generated a strong reaction in the world.

ET the alien

Steven Spielberg won Oscars, Golden Globes and Bafta awards with this science fiction story. A small being from another planet conquered the box office and the inhabitants of this planet, by showing his adventures after being abandoned on Earth when his ship, when undertaking the return, forgets about him. He is completely alone and scared, but he will make friends with a boy, who hides him in his house.

If you haven’t seen the movie released in 1982, it’s a good chance to watch it on YouTube.

poltergeist

It has become a horror classic of the eighties and one of the best movies about haunted houses and music that the genre has given. Also remembered for the deaths of some of its protagonists in real life.

The film was given an Adults Only rating upon its release, but it was changed to B-15, a great achievement at the time.

tootsie

It’s an American movie 1982 directed by the controversial Sydney Pollack and starring Dustin Hoffman and Jessica Lange in the lead roles. It portrays Michael Dorsey, an unsuccessful New York actor who one day makes an important decision: pass himself off as a woman to find work. The year of its premiere was not popular, but after the awards it received and over time it positioned itself among the favorites.

