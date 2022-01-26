3 EASY tricks to keep your glasses from fogging up with your face mask

Just a few months before the two-year anniversary of pandemic for COVID-19, the face mask remains one of the best weapons to avoid infections for this disease; however, there are those who face a little more problems using it and this is because they use lenses, which end tarnished and it is impossible to see through them. If this is your case and you don’t know what to do so that this doesn’t happen to you, don’t worry, today I have 3 for you easy tricks so that your glasses do not fog up anymore. Write them all down!

Among the measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend the use of face mask to ensure the health and well-being of people. However, it is known that using it is not as easy as it seems, especially for those who use glasses and masks, since, when breathing, body heat and air current cause them to fog up and that it is very difficult to carry out activities.

However, it is important wear a mask because it has been shown to work as a barrier to prevent contagion. For this reason, I will show you some very easy and quick tricks to do so that your glasses do not fog up again and do not suffer this inconvenience.

Correct use of the mask

According to the World Health Organization, the face mask should be used as follows:

– Before putting on the mask and when removing it, it is important that you wash your hands.

-Make sure the mask perfectly covers the nose, mouth and chin.

-When you take off your mask, store it in a clean plastic bag.

How to use the mask so that the glasses do not fog up?

Between the tricks what can you do so your glasses don’t fog up when you wear a mask is it so:

Adjust the top of the mask

It is important that the face mask what do you use have one metal strip at the height of the nasal bone, this way you seal the mask and make sure that the air stays inside and don’t fog up your glasses. If you wear a cloth face covering, add a pipe cleaner to ensure support.

Scotch tape

You can use a bit of micropore adhesive tape so that the face mask does not move from its place and make sure it airs properly and don’t fog up your glasses. Put some of this glue on top of the mask and on your nose.

Wash the lenses with soap and water

So your glasses don’t fog up with the use of mouths other easy trick what can you do is wash your lenses with soapy water just before you put on your mask; let them air dry and then wear your glasses; You will notice that you see well and that they do not fog up.