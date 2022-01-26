11 movies of ‘Travel in Time’ that you have to see in streaming

If you are a lover of films whose axis is time travel, beyond Back to the Future, take a look at these films: 12 Monkeys, Edge of Tomorrow, Question of Time, among others.

Time travel has been a part of world cinematography for decades, journeys that we’ve seen depicted in classic films like the Back to the Future trilogy. These are another 10 movies you can binge watch.

These are the 10 films about time travel that you must see:

THE MAGNIFICENT ADVENTURE OF BILL AND TED

Director: Stephen Hereck.

Distribution: Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, George Carlin.

History: Bill and Ted, a pair of inseparable friends, must pass their history exam at any cost. Rufus, a strange traveler, appears to offer them an adventure in time meeting various historical figures.

Fact: In the original script, the time machine was a Chevy truck. The producers thought it was too much like Back to the Future (1985), so they changed it to a phone booth (apparently not caring that Doctor Who (1963) uses a police phone booth as a time machine).

You find it at: AppleTV+

LOOPER: KILLER OF THE FUTURE

Director: Ryan Johnson.

Distribution: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Bruce Willis, Emily Blunt.

History: The Loopers are a group of hit men tasked with getting rid of criminals sent from the future. Everything gets complicated for Joe, when he realizes that he must kill himself.

Fact: Released in 2012, the script for this film appeared on the 2010 Blacklist; a list of the year’s “most loved” unmade scripts.

You find it at: Amazon Prime Video

12 MONKEYS

Director: Terry Gilliam.

Distribution: Bruce Willis, Madeleine Stowe, Brad Pitt.

History: In a future where humanity hangs in the balance due to a deadly virus, a man volunteers to travel back in time and take a sample of the virus in order to generate an antidote; having to find the “Army of the 12 Monkeys”, a group linked to the deadly disease.

Fact: Although never directly addressed in the film, the script and some promotional material reveal that the future scenes take place in the year 2035.

You find it at: AppleTV+

ON THE EDGE OF TOMORROW

Director: Doug Liman.

Distribution: Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt, Bill Paxton.

History: The planet has been invaded by an alien race and during the battle Commander William Cage enters a time loop, which he must take advantage of to generate a strategy and defeat the invaders.

Fact: Guillermo del Toro worked on the initial design of the aliens, including making sketches of what they should look like and advising on what they should sound like. The design changed several times during post-production and the invaders in the film bear little resemblance to del Toro’s design.

You find it at: Amazon Prime Video

MATTER OF TIME

Director: Richard Curtis.

Distribution: Domhnall Gleeson, Rachel McAdams, Bill Nighy.

History: Tim belongs to a family where the men have the ability to go back in time. He will take advantage of his gift to conquer Mary, the girl of his dreams.

Fact: In South Korea, over 3 million people saw the film, making it a surprise hit there.

You find it at: Netflix

PREDESTINATION

Director: The Spierig Brothers.

Distribution: Ethan Hawke, Sarah Snook, Noah Taylor.

History: A man who is part of an agency capable of time travel must carry out the complex search for a terrorist who has been responsible for planting bombs in different periods of time.

Fact: The film is based on the Robert A. Heinlein short story “All You Zombies.”

You find it at: AppleTV+

Director: Woody Allen.

Distribution: Owen Wilson, Marion Cotillard, Rachel McAdams.

History: Every day at midnight in the neighborhoods of Paris, an American writer travels back to the long-awaited 1920s, the pinnacle of art, where he unexpectedly meets his artistic idols.

Fact: When Woody Allen had enough budget to shoot the movie in 2010, he contacted his favorite cast, but many were working on different projects and couldn’t commit. When Owen Wilson’s name came up for the title role, Allen rewrote the character to fit.

You find it at: HBO MAX

THE BUTTERFLY EFFECT

Director: Eric Bress and J. Mackye Gruber.

Distribution: Ashton Kutcher, Amy Smart, Kevin Schmidt.

History: Evan, a traumatized young man with a sad past, discovers his ability to go back in time to when he was a child, and thus be able to modify his present, but he does not take into account that his actions also alter the lives of the loved ones around him. .

Fact: It was one of the most widely read unproduced scripts in the industry. It wasn’t until Ashton Kutcher signed on as executive producer for the film that it was greenlit.

You find it at: Netflix

ESCAPE TO THE FUTURE

Director: Nicholas Mayer.

Distribution: Malcolm McDowell, David Warner, Mary Steenburgen.

History: Jack the Ripper flees into the future through a time machine from HG Wells’ laboratory, now it’s up to the scientist to hunt him down and stop him from committing any more crimes.

Fact: McDowell was drawn to the script because he was looking for something other than the sex and violence of Caligula (1979), in which he played the title character.

you find it in: AppleTV+

X MEN: DAYS OF FUTURE PAST

Director: Bryan Singer

Distribution: Hugh Jackman, James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence.

History: In an apocalyptic future, in which mutants are hunted down and killed mercilessly, the last X-Men standing come up with a plan to transport Wolverine back in time so they can prevent the fateful future.

Fact: This was the first X-Men movie to be nominated for an Oscar. It was in the category of Best Visual Effects.

you find it in: Disney +

TERMINATION

Director: James Cameron.

Distribution: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton, Michael Biehn.

History: In a fatal future in which humanity is annihilated by the artificial intelligence Skynet, it decides to send an exterminator to the past with the intention of assassinating Sarah Connor, mother of John Connor, leader of the human resistance in the future.

Fact: The puppet with the face of Arnold Schwarzenegger took six months to create.

you find it in: Star+

This list of movies are those that can be seen in streaming, rented on YouTube or purchased in DVD and Blu-Ray format. Unfortunately, there are many that are worth recommending, but they are not available, so they are left out of this group.