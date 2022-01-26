10 Xbox and Xbox 360 games we’d like to see on the Xbox Series

With the purchase of Activision Blizzard, microsoft It continues to consolidate itself — even more so — as a video game superpower. After the new movement, sagas such as Call of Duty, Diablo, Warcraft or Crash Bandicoot will join classics such as Halo, Fable or Forza and also others more recently incorporated such as The Elder Scrolls, Doom or Dishonored (as a result of the acquisition of Zenimax Medium in 2020). With them, of course, also come numerous studios that will work on the games of the next few years, but these kinds of purchases also imply the extension of the past repertoire. More “retro” games to add to the service GamePass.

And it is just that, the past, one of the factors that give the most value to Xbox Series. In an age where generational leaps have less impact, many of the developments remain crossgene and covid has forced the delay of quite a few projects, the possibility of revisit or discover pending games comfortably and even resolution and performance improvements It is a virtue more typical of the PC in which Microsoft has been able to capitalize. Dozens and dozens of games have benefited from it, either by inserting the original discs or buying them directly from the digital Store. For Xbox One it’s a simple matter of continuity; but for the xbox original Y Xbox 360, a unique opportunity to live a second youth.

Unfortunately, with the last big update last November, there was also some less positive news: the team in charge of applying these improvements has confirmed that they will stop adding titles to the backwards compatible selection. Which means that while the vast majority of notable Xbox and Xbox 360 games have already made the jump, some have been left behind Y a priori they’re going to stay that way unless Microsoft decides to reopen the show or its owners prepare formal re-releases of the titles in question. So today we wanted highlight ten of those games, little —or big— gems from Xbox’s past that still can’t be played in Series today. I hope it’s not forever.

Xbox

Call of Cthulhu: Dark Corners of the Earth

Over the years, the work of HP Lovecraft has inspired countless adaptations and winks; even Call of Cthulhu has given the title to a more modern playable adaptation. But despite his slips —gun play understated, some abrupt imbalances in difficulty—Dark Corners of the Earth still stands as one of the quintessential Lovecraftian experiences of the medium. Following in the footsteps of Eternal Darkness, this console exclusivity of the first Xbox implemented a madness meter that caused hallucinations and even pushed our protagonist towards suicide in extreme situations. Much of the game didn’t even have action though his work creating an atmosphere of terror is still exemplary.

One of Sega’s latest geniuses as a producer first party was Jet Set Radio, a stylish Dreamcast game that took us to the streets of Tokyo to rollerblading, paint graffiti, deal with rival gangs Y escape from the police. It was later ported to other platforms, including Xbox 360, but not its sequel– Released for Xbox a couple of years later, Jet Set Radio Future improved graphics and sense of speed, multiplied the amount of content, it was passed to a more open structure and implemented a multiplayer that fans have adapted on their own to PC. Which is fine, but it does not mean that we also want to see the game in Series.

The Chronicles of Riddick: Escape from Butcher Bay

Younger players are likely to associate the name of Vin Diesel to Fast & Furious and perhaps also to the recent —and infumable— Crossroads. But it was not always like this. In 2000, before starting in the racing franchise, the actor starred in Pitch Black, science fiction film that achieved a certain cult status and gave rise to both a trilogy and some playable adaptations. Released in 2004, Escape from Butcher Bay was an unexpected technical prodigy who was familiar with DOOM 3 himself (launched that same year) and offered a best narrative staging, in addition to some stealth component. Years later it would be remastered along with its sequel, Assault on Dark Athena, but no version has made it to Series.

Sega reappears with the sequel to one of the most emblematic arcade games. For the eighties original, designed by yu suzuki, surely there are plenty of presentations, but OutRun 2 went a little more unnoticed despite combine a technical deployment at the forefront 2003 (2004 for Xbox) with the trademark arcade gameplay. Efficient checkpoint-to-control driving, increased importance of drifting, sheer sense of speed, and spectacular scenery set the game apart from the more serious offerings of the time. The premise might be simple, but mastering it took practice and the console adaptation, in addition to achieving a finish to match, also added extra cars and tracks.

Psi-Ops: The Mindgate Conspiracy

Control before Control. In 2004, Xbox users were able to enjoy this shooter in the third person that he seasoned the shots with the use of telekinesis. Throw boxes at enemies or throw enemies at boxes; throwing some to the ground using the bodies of others; Give them back the grenades that were still coming through the air… We could even get on the boxes and fly through the levels. The development as such (the story, the variety in the design) was perhaps not so creative, but the importance of physics and the ability to experiment with those and other skills (such as possession of enemies or fire release) made Psi-Ops unique and somewhat ahead of its time.

Xbox 360

In a time when ObsidianEntertainment was still independent and jumping from deal to deal, making sequels for other companies (KOTOR, Neverwinter Nights, Fallout), we got this quirky experiment that was trying to introduce meaningful roleplaying into a espionage adventure with gunfights, melee combat, stealth, and dialog trees. The result paid for its ambition with an evident disparity in the quality of its components, but it remains a unique, interesting title, with weight decisions, hilarious moments and ideas not seen —or treated in a much more superficial way— in other action and infiltration games even if they are more efficient in their own thing. Despite its shortcomings, it does not deserve to be forgotten.

long before survival-horror modern ones like Dying Light or Resident Evil 7, Monolith Productions already successfully combined first person action and horror in FEAR and, above all, Condemned: Criminal Origins. The sequel to the second, far from being more of the same —although the common DNA is undeniable—, redoubled in the component beat ’em up to allow us to fight with our fists and not just weapons, a decision that was not to the liking of all fans for diluting part of the desperation and viscerality of the original and putting more emphasis on parries and the combos. The story also got most fanciful tints than in its predecessor, but none of that takes away from the fact that it is still a raw game and recommended for horror fans.

The Xbox 360 (and PS3) generation was far from being one of the best for Japanese role-playing, but in between there were notable exceptions like this production of tri-crescendo and Bandai Namco. your premise linked the last moments of Frédéric Chopin with a fantasy world where the composer inserted himself among the protagonists. Because of this, locations, characters, and attacks received names related to the music, and the soundtrack, of course, also stood out thanks to both the normal compositions and the Chopin’s own pieces. Aspects such as the plot or the depth of the combat stood out less, but its graphic pricers and some emotional moments managed to elevate it above other congeners.

One of the studios that will join the Microsoft family after the acquisition of Activision is Raven Software, now known for his work on the Call of Duty series, but once the creator of FPS something less conventional like Hexen, Soldier of Fortune or Singularity itself. This game, despite sinning a little derivative in the visual design and the gun play, offered a competent mix between action, science fiction and horror with special focus on the temporary manipulation: Not only took place in two different times (1955 and present), an artifact also allowed us to slow down or reverse time, as well as age or rejuvenate enemies and objects, a useful phenomenon both during firefights and to solve some puzzles.

Although already in the days of Xbox 360 open world action games began to enter a certain stagnation, The Saboteur was one of those cases in which the format sandbox served to create a unique proposal. Set in France during World War II, the final work of Pandemic Studios I used black and white —with some exceptions such as the red of the flags— to represent the areas occupied by the Nazis and it regained color as we assisted in the release. Upon its release, the reviews were not stellar, and it is true that as a student of Grand Theft Auto he is not a particularly outstanding one. But in terms of setting and story, it’s still quite different from the rest.