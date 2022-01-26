10 Marvel Cameos Everyone Wants To See In Dr. Strange 2

With Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Just around the corner, fans are buzzing with anticipation for more news on the exciting upcoming premiere. After Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marvel has made it clear that nothing is off the table. The appearance of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield – as well as their respective villains – in Spidey’s third solo film means the future is full of opportunity for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Doc Strange 2 focuses on the multiverse, so naturally viewers expect even more cameos than in NWH. This is especially important in the context of all the future releases lined up for the MCU. The rumor mill is already abuzz with potential options, leaked information, and a ton of characters that MCU fans want to see revisited or reintroduced.

10 Spider-Man’s Previous Team-Up With Doctor Strange Deserves A Reference

It is already known that Doc Strange 2 follow right after Spider-Man 3. in the end of NWH, Doctor Strange casts a massive spell, erasing all memory of Peter Parker from the minds of everyone – including, presumably, himself. It’s a way to heal the rift in the multiverse created by the rise of villains like the Green Goblin and Doctor Octopus. In the end, Spider-Man begins his life as a superhero all over again, all alone.

It is not clear whether the events of The Multiverse of Madness are a consequence of the spell that Doctor Strange casts on NWH, or if Stephen casts another. But considering Spider-Man’s latest teaming up with Strange, his appearance in the movie would be a logical choice. He may not have experience running the multiverse, but he sure won’t like watching New York fall apart.

9 Loki And Sylvie Are An Obvious Choice For Anything Involving The Multiverse

The concept of the multiverse is firmly tied to multiple series in the Disney+ MCU. A particularly strong case is that of Loki, which delves much deeper into the workings of the multiverse than other media. The series focuses on the adventures of the 2012 version of the God of Mischief, and later on his relationship with his female variant, Sylvie.

Loki and Sylvie do not have the best fate in the last episode of the series, separated by Sylvie’s desire to take revenge on the One Who Remains. Still, they would be an exciting addition to the Multiverse of Madness. Another version of Loki has met Strange before, and their dynamic was interesting in Thor: Ragnarök. The possible presence of a Timedoor in the trailer gives God of Mischief fans hope that it will be repeated.

8 Monica Rambeau Is Already Hooked Up With Wanda Maximoff

Unable to handle his new problem alone, Doctor Strange turns to Wanda Maximoff. However, Wanda has her own allies. Monica Rambeau appears in WandaVision, gaining supernatural abilities after repeatedly entering Wanda’s Hex.

He is one of the few characters to empathize with Wanda’s pain, despite her often cruel actions. Monica has a period of being Captain Marvel in the comics, so she would certainly be a strong addition to Strange’s team, especially with the Secret Invasion just around the corner.

7 John Krasinski Could Appear As A Version Of Mr. Fantastic

While the return of pre-existing characters from the MCU is exciting, the potential presence of non-MCU figures is definitely what’s causing all the fuss. One of the strongest rumors suggests that John Krasinski will appear as a version of Mr.

The Fantastic Four already have a movie lined up in the future of the MCU, and the original superfamily certainly deserves another shot after previous attempts failed, with Krasinski long a fan favorite choice to play Reed Richards.

6 Tom Cruise Might Make A Cameo As An Alternate Version Of Iron Man

For years, fans have known that Tom Cruise was originally considered for the role of Iron Man. Robert Downey Jr.’s departure from the franchise in the wake of Avengers: Endgame has caused some fans to speculate that Cruise might make a cameo appearance as an alternate version of the character.

A recently leaked photo with someone who appears to be Cruise seems to confirm the theory. This avenue may seem somewhat unlikely, considering how heavily attached Robert Downey Jr. is to the role. But stranger things have happened, and the scale of the Multiverse of Madness could certainly warrant an Iron Man appearance.

5 Professor X and Magneto have been the backbone of the X-Men franchise

The movies from x men from Fox haven’t always hit the nail on the head, but if there’s one thing fans have always enjoyed, it’s the dynamic between Professor X and Magneto. Portrayed first by Sir Patrick Stewart and Sir Ian McKellen, the characters also appear in their younger iterations, played by James McAvoy and Michael Fassbender respectively.

There are already rumors about the possible appearance of Professor X in an alternative universe that Charles already inhabits. The powerful telepath would certainly be a welcome presence. It is also notable that Magneto is Scarlet Witch’s father in the comics. The MCU has taken a different path with the character of Wanda, but things can always change.

4 Wolverine Is A Legend Among Marvel’s Live-Action Superheroes

The most popular character in movies from x men de Fox is easily Wolverine. Much like Tony Stark embodies the MCU franchise, Wolverine has become an X-Men icon. Hugh Jackman’s performance has earned him more and more fans with each film. Jackman now holds the Guinness World Record for the longest career as a live-action Marvel superhero.

In the past, he has stated that he has no interest in returning to the character, which is perhaps understandable, considering the ending of Logan. Despite this, it has been rumored that he might have changed his mind, given the possible involvement of Sir Patrick Stewart in Multiverse of Madness. One thing is for sure. No one would be upset if Jackman made his world record even harder to beat.

3 Black Bolt Could Be Included In A Possible Illuminati Cameo

The choice of Iron Man, Professor X and Mr. Fantastic as cameos is not exactly random. There has also been a rumor that Multiverse of Madness could include the Illuminati. The Illuminati, a powerful group of superheroes, protect the world from threats as its silent guardians. In addition to Stephen, Tony, Charles and Reed Richards, the original team also includes Namor the Sub-Mariner – who is said to be the villain in the upcoming Wakanda Forever- and to Black Bolt.

Black Bolt’s involvement in the MCU has so far been unimpressive, being the ABC series of the inhumans one of the most well-known failures of the franchise. The character certainly deserves to be reviewed, especially if a larger team is being prepared with the other Illuminati.

2 Ghost Rider Could Be Freed By Doctor Strange’s Spell

An old leak about Doc Strange 2 suggests the possible involvement of Ghost Rider. The character is not new to the MCU, having appeared in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.., where he is played by Gabriel Luna. It’s also notable that it has a strong connection to the Darkhold, which Scarlet Witch is using in Doctor Strange. two.

A leak claims that Stephen’s spell will free Ghost Rider from a spirit prison. As is the case with all other rumours, it’s unclear if anything will come of it, but the character’s dark vibe would certainly fit in with the film’s high stakes.

1 Deadpool loves to show up whenever he can cause a stir

If there’s one character who loves to be dropped by unexpected surprises, it’s Deadpool. Ryan Reynolds has given the Merc with a Mouth an unprecedented – and perhaps unexpected – level of popularity. The irreverent behavior of the actor himself has easily made him a fan favorite.

Knowing Deadpool, he would sneak into the Multiverse of Madness just for fun, and fans would love every moment of it. It’s already been confirmed that Deadpool will join the MCU at some point with Dead Pool 3 in development, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see it appear unexpectedly.