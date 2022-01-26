10 Comedies You Must Watch If You Like Pineapple Express

Pineapple Express was a cheerleading action comedy produced by Judd Apatow that premiered in 2008. Pineapple Express follows Dale Denton (Seth Rogen) and his drug dealer Saul (James Franco) on the run from corrupt cops (Gary Cole and Rosie Perez). Action and hilarity follow each other.

Pineapple Express It was a financial success, grossing over $100 million on a budget of roughly $25 million. Pineapple Express fans , from its action-comedy and its themes are sure to be fans of similar movies. There are plenty of similar comedy movies that will scratch the itch of Pineapple Express .

10 Cheech and Chong’s Up In Smoke is a stoner classic

Actors and comedians Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong, like their stage characters Cheech and Chong, are two of the most popular junkies in movie history. His self-titled films Cheech And Chong are some of the most beloved comedies. His most popular movie is probably his debut, Cheech And Chong’s Up In Smo ke, from 1978 . In Up InSmoke , the two heroes embark on a raucous road trip after a run-in with the law. This fits with the sensitivity of pineapple Express and even has some action moments.

9 Uncle, where is my car? Mix of action and drug addiction

the comedy of 2000 Dude, where? is my car? stars Ashton Kutcher and Sean William Scott as two bumbling drug addicts. Dude’s protagonists ,Where’s My Car?, Jesse and Chester find themselves embroiled in a tangled web of stolen money, crazy cults, and even intergalactic war.

Like Pineapple Express, Dude, Where’s My Car? It’s about two drug addicts who find themselves in dangerous situations, and who are way beyond their means. They cause a lot of destruction in their path.

8 Harold and Kumar go to the White Castle: The pair go in search of the White Castle

Harold And Kumar Go To White Castle stars Kal Penn , from Superman Returns, and John Cho , from Cowboy Bebop. go to White Castle is about two drug addicts who embark on a wacky, action-packed adventure on the way to the famous White Castle fast food restaurant. It was even directed by Danny Leiner, from Dude, Where’s My Car.

What makes special Harold and Kumar is its diverse cast. It was refreshing to have two Asian-American leads (Indian and Korean) who weren’t stereotypes. Their identities were incidental to the plot. Whitecastle, refreshingly, he doesn’t shy away from the casual racism they face daily in America. On their journey to White Castle, the pair encounter numerous hilarious obstacles.

7 The Interview is another Seth Rogen and James Franco team-up

Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg directed the political action comedy Interview in 2014. The Interview starred Rogen and the co-star of Pineapple Express JamesFranco. the Interview It is better known for the controversy that led to its withdrawal from theaters before the premiere than for its actual content.

Interview follows a celebrity interviewer (Franco) and his producer (Rogen) who are selected to interview North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (Randall Park). Although it’s not the best movie from either star, it’s worth it for some truly outrageous moments.

6 This Is The End Is Another Seth Rogen And James Franco Team

One year before TheInterview, Seth Rogen and James Franco collaborated on the post-apocalyptic dark comedy This Is The End . This Is The end is based on the short film Jay And Seth Versus The Apocalypse, starring Rogen and Jay Baruchel (who also ended up co-starring with Rogen and Franco This Is The End).

this isthe End is slightly darker than Pineapple Express. Despite this, This Is the End still contains Rogen’s patented penchant for genre-blending and off-the-cuff humor. this is the End contains legitimately exciting scenes (especially the ones involving the various demonic creatures attacking the cast).

5 21 Jump Street is another action comedy starring Apatow alumni

Though not starring Seth Rogen or James Franco, Jonah Hill was another of Judd Apatow’s frequent crews during the early to mid-2000s. 21 Jump Street is a fun spoof of action comedies and TV show reboots, as well as an engaging action movie in its own right. 21 Jump Street It was also the live-action debut for Phil Lord and Chris Miller, and their manic comedic sensibilities are on full display here. Due to thepopularity of 21 Jump Street, 22 Jump Street it premiered in 2014, just two years after the first installment.

4 We’re The Millers Is An Action Comedy With A Lot Of Improvisation

In 2013, Jennifer Aniston and Jason Sudeikis starred in the stoner action comedy We’re The Millers. We ‘ re The Millers fits many of the criteria for Pineapple Express. Like pineapple Express, the plot revolves around drugs. There’s also impromptu comedy, and disparate characters coming together at the end to succeed. Not to mention the successful fusion of action and comedy.

It doesn’t hurt that the cast (which also includes Emma Roberts and Will Poulter) have strong chemistry with each other. Plus, there are also some fun action moments, like a fight between Sudeikis and a giant henchman.

3 Kiss Kiss Bang Bang Is The Best Buddy Action Comedy Ever Made

Above all else, the buddy comedy from Seth Rogen and James Franco is the soul of Pineapple Express. There are plenty of buddy sitcoms to choose from (such as 48 hours, The Last Boyscout, Rush hour). kiss kiss bang bang stars a pre-Iron Robert Downey Jr.Man and a post-Batman Val Kilmerforever, and it may just be the best buddy comedy ever made.

Kisskiss bang bang was written for and marked the directorial debut of famed screenwriter Shane Black (author of the first lethal weapon and of the last boy scout). The amazing chemistry between the two leads, the sparkling dialogues, the twisted plot and the exciting action make Kiss kiss bang bang a must see movie.

2 Hot Fuzz is also a great action comedy

Another thing that makes Pineapple Express works is how the film celebrates and parody the conventions of action cinema. No other movie loves action movies as much, and has such a keen satirical eye for skewering them, than Edgar Wright’s Hot Fuzz. . Hot fuzzy is the second in the Three Flavors of Cornetto trilogy starring Simon Pegg and Nick Frost (set between Shaun Of The dead and The World’s End).

Like Pineapple Express, Hot Fuzz contains two mismatched characters who have to navigate a corrupt conspiracy that is way beyond their means. Much of the comedy comes from the contrast between the mundane and the exciting.

1 The Big Lebowski is a Stoner Noir

The The Coen Brothers’ 1998 stoner comedy The Great Lebowski , contained iconic performances from Jeff Bridges and John Goodman. Initially, the great Lebowksi it was not well received. However, in the following years it became a cult film. The public and the critics initially considered that El gran Lebowski it was full of aimless vignettes.

However, The Big Lebowski it was based on the concept of a drug addict who is thrust into the role of the lead in a Richard Chandler crime story. After that verification, everything falls into place. This is similar to gender pastiche that makes Pineapple Express, although the great Lebowski it’s a stoner noir rather than an action movie.