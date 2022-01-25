You can now visit the Thai beach where DiCaprio filmed ‘The Beach’, if only for 1 hour | Let’s travel | Magazine

The large number of visits caused environmental damage and the government restricted tourism in 2018.

The dream beach on the Thai island of Koh Phi Phi Leh, made famous by the movie The Beach, reopened to welcome visitors after more than three years.

However, they are effective immediately. strict conditions to protect the paradisiacal Maya Bay of the consequences of mass tourism. The bay with the turquoise water is only open from 07:00 to 18:00. And the allowed number of tourists is restricted at 375 per hour or 4,125 in the day. Each visit is limited to 60 minutes.

It also governs a bathroom ban, and whoever breaks it must face the weight of the law. What’s more, boats can no longer approach the beach from the bay side, but instead have to anchor on the other side of the island.

Turquoise waters and rugged rocks next to white sand: a spectacular combination in Maya Bay, on the Thai island of Koh Phi Phi. Photo: Aida Schormann

After the worldwide success achieved by The Beach in the year 2000, directed by Danny Boyle and with Leonardo Dicaprio Leading the cast, tourists from all over the world arrived at the charming bay.

The Carelessly Dropped Anchors severely damaged the entire coral reef of the coast. Due to environmental damage, the Thai government imposed a ban on visits in June 2018, which was really only meant to last for a few months. However, in May 2019 it was extended for two and a half years.

This closure was supposed to help nature and, in particular, the corals to recover from the avalanche of tourists in recent years. In the meantime, many new corals settled and, according to the authorities, these are developing slowly but steadily.