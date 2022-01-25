Will Tom Cruise be the next Green Lantern?

We know that DC have plans for Green Lantern on different fronts. On the one hand, Zack Snyder wanted to include the character in his version of Justice League, for a small cameo at the end of the film. The truth is that Martian Manhunter was finally the character that appeared in the sequence because the brand told the filmmaker that they did not want him to do anything with the Emerald Knight.

On the other hand, a series is in development that will reach the streaming platform hbo max titled Green Lantern Corps. It is a project by Greg Berlanti, the brains behind the arrowverse how popular it became in DC fans. So far it is known that this show will feature important characters like Alan Scott and Guy Gardner passing through Jessica Cruz and Simon Baz. The story spans several decades and galaxies in different timelines: the 1940s, the 1980s, and today.

Tom Cruise signed up for DC

Now a new rumor about the character indicates that the very Tom Cruise would arrive at DC Extended Universe to give life to Hal Jordan, perhaps the most celebrated Emerald Knight in the history of the brand. More information? Another Lantern would be a member of the Justice League after the events that will take place in Flash: JohnStewart. All this via @MyTimeToShineHello.

Hal Jordan He hails from Coast City and against his family’s wishes, he followed in his father’s footsteps to become a fighter pilot. He was selected by Abin Sur’s power ring to join the Green Lantern Corps due to his great ability to face his fears. His great imagination and will serve him when using the ring’s abilities.

The arrival of Tom Cruise to the DC Extended Universe It would be a huge impact on the world of superhero movies. Let’s remember: currently the name of the actor sounds to participate in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness like a powerful “variant” of the character Hombre de Hierrooriginally masterfully performed by Robert Downey Jr. It seems that the person responsible for bringing Maverick to life in top gun will finally come to the genre of heroes.