Will Smith and Benedict Cumberbatch, favorites in the race for Best Actor

Benedict Cumberbatch needs to follow in the footsteps of Sean Penn and Anthony Hopkins if he wants to finish off the Oscar for best actor on March 27. In the last 20 years, the protagonists of My name is Harvey Milk and The father they were the only ones who took the golden statuette after being defeated at the Golden Globes. Luckily for him, 2022 is not just another year in award seasons. The industry’s outright cancellation of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association robbed Will Smith and Andrew Garfield of the chance to reinvigorate their promotional campaign with a memorable speech reminding voters why they and not their rivals should be the ones chosen. . In addition to some awards that seek to recognize excellence in the film industry, never forget that the Oscars are a popularity contest.

Unlike what has happened in the female category, where Kristen Stewart’s absence from the Screen Actors Guild Awards has revolutionized the experts’ bets, the race to succeed Anthony Hopkins in the honors has passed without too many surprises. Will Smith still leads most bets Since the triumphant presentation of Williams method at the Telluride Festival in early September. The failure of Warner’s production in theaters in the United States (it has just been released in Spain) and the continuous calls for attention from the actor in recent months invite us to think that there is still a game.

Given the internationalization of the Academy over the last decade, it would be a rookie mistake to rule out a last-minute surprise from Britons Cumberbatch and Garfield. the actor of dog power he has in his favor being in one of the key films of 2021. Jane Campion’s western has been the big favorite on the critics’ awards circuit that every year precedes the great events of the industry that take over the conversation when the month of January arrives. Jonathan Larson’s alter ego in Tick, tick… Boom! he’s in a smaller movie, but Garfield is the star of the moment in Hollywood. The Oscar is a matter of three names this year.

With the almost guaranteed presence of the revered Denzel Washington in the nominations, the great unknown is to discover the identity of the actor who will occupy the fifth and last place in the category. The Spanish Javier Bardem has been the great surprise of the nominations in the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild, although the actors branch of the Academy usually reserves some surprises and the protagonist of Being the Ricardos could follow in the footsteps of Taron Egerton and Tahar Rahimforgotten at the last moment despite being in most of the key appointments of the season.

Next, we review (from more to less options to reach the nominations) the state of the race in the category of best leading actor.

1.Will Smith for Williams method

Will Smith in ‘The Williams Method’.



Hollywood likes to crown its stars and Will Smith is the only actor in the history of the industry who has chained eight No. 1 at the box office in the United States. Big words in an industry obsessed with success and money. His portrayal of Richard Williams, the patriarch of a family that is considered royalty in the African-American community, seems like the perfect excuse to acknowledge an actor who has only previously been nominated for Ali Y The Pursuit of Happyness. the protagonist of The Williams method he’s won the Golden Globe and is the overwhelming favorite to win the Screen Actors Guild award, but it’s still hard to imagine the growing international branch of the Academy voting for Smith over Cumberbatch or even Garfield.

2. Benedict Cumberbatch for the power of the dog

Benedict Cumberbatch in ‘The Power of the Dog’.



Benedict Cumberbatch remains the clearest alternative to Will Smith. The Englishman’s career has not lived up to expectations since his leap to stardom with sherlock and the nomination for playing Alan Turing in The Imitation Game. The 45-year-old actor plays in the power of the dog a moody and repressed rancher who makes life miserable for everyone around him, an impressive job that has made him the most awarded candidate of the awards season. Cumberbatch is the overwhelming favorite to win the BAFTA, the award that already boosted Hopkins’ Oscar options last year.

3. Andrew Garfield by Tick, tick… boom!

Andrew Garfield in ‘Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!’.



Andrew Garfield is the actor of the year thanks to three very different roles that have vindicated the charisma and dedication of a performer whose place in the industry fell apart after the disappointing results of his Spider-Man films. Up to now. The youngest actor in the category is also, by far, the one with the most charm during awards season. The interpretation of him Tick, tick… Boom! It is overwhelming, but it has been more than a decade since an actor won an Oscar for a film that was not in the queen category (a difficult achievement for the Netflix musical). The last time it happened was with Jeff Bridges, a Hollywood icon who arrived at the gala with his seventh nomination and who had not been recognized until then. Garfield has his entire career ahead of him.

4. Denzel Washington for Macbeth

Denzel Washington is ‘Macbeth’.



The Academy never resists nominating Denzel Washington whenever he steps out of his comfort zone. her interpretation in Macbeth will not be an exception, especially after the death of his teacher Sidney Poitier. It would be a shock if the African-American did not get the ninth nomination of his career, a milestone that only five actors have achieved before him.

5.Peter Dinklage for Cyrano

Peter Dinklage in ‘Cyrano’.



Peter Dinklage is one of the most popular actors in the industry thanks to Game of Thrones. His iconic performance as Tyrion Lannister earned him four Emmys, a Golden Globe, and a SAG, among many other awards. It would not be surprising if his film brothers took the opportunity to invite him to his party, just as they did with Bryan Cranston in 2014 after the end of breaking bad. the star of Trumbo overcame the lackluster reaction to the biopic of the legendary writer. Dinklage can repeat the play with Cyrano seven years later.

6. Javier Bardem for Being the Ricardos

Javier Bardem in ‘Being the Ricardos’.



His presence at the Golden Globes, the SAG and the BAFTA preselection shows that Javier Bardem’s exercise of charm and versatility in reviving an icon like Desi Arnaz has not gone unnoticed despite the fact that Being the Ricardos be the Nicole Kidman show. However, academics may think that being charismatic is not enough in a year with so much competition to get the last place in the category. The Spaniard was already at the gates of the nomination for his work in out to sea Y sky fall. Despite his status in Hollywood, he’s not one of those actors that the Academy nominates whenever he gets a chance.

7. Nicolas Cage by Pig

The Oscar-winning actor Leaving Las Vegas could ring a bell with the story of a truffle hunter who will go to any lengths to get his beloved sow back. Pig It’s not your typical awards movie, but with Nicolas Cage the words “typical” and “normal” don’t work. His presence in the Critics Choice is a point in favor, but it is a mystery if his colleagues have even seen the performance of an actor who has not stepped on the Oscars since 2002 and his double performance in Adaptation. the orchid thief.

8. Leonardo DiCaprio for don’t look up

Leonardo DiCaprio in ‘Don’t Look Up’.



Nobody shines so bright in the stellar cast of don’t look up as Leonardo DiCaprio, an actor who has opted for an Oscar for the last three films he has starred in. The last actor to receive a nomination for a comedy was Christian Bale thanks to his performance as Dick Cheney in the vice of power, directed precisely by Adam McKay. In the Netflix film, however, there is no imitation of a famous character or a radical change of image. His isolated candidacy for the Golden Globes, where he was never going to fail, is the only important precursor of his in the race. With the numbers in hand, the seventh nomination as an interpreter will have to wait.

9. Bradley Cooper by the alley of lost souls

Bradley Cooper in ‘The Alley of Lost Souls’.



Eight nominations (as an actor, producer, and writer) in ten years is testament to the Academy’s respect for Bradley Cooper. It should be a matter of time before he wins the prize, but the cinema not to go is not among the favorite genres of the voters and Cate Blanchett has been the protagonist of almost all those chosen to cast The alley of lost souls. If you want to continue recognizing the figure of the author of A star has been bornthey can do it in the category of best supporting actor thanks to Licorice Pizza.

10. Those who have fallen by the wayside… except for a major surprise

The awards seem to be more interested in Joaquin Phoenix when he gets bombastic in joker, The master or Gladiator that when the actor embraces his most delicate vein in Her or the still unpublished in Spain C’mon, C’mon. Always aheadin which he plays a radio journalist who goes on a trip with his little nephew. Clifton Collins Jr. made waves early in his career, but his movie about a jockey in the later years of his career hasn’t been able to compete in visibility with bigger movies and better-known actors. In a just world, Simon Rex would resonate all the louder for his radically charming portrayal of him as a rake in Red Rocketbut we’re talking about the Oscars, not the Independent Spirit Awards.

