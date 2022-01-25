Will an asteroid fall on May 6 that will destroy the Earth? This is what we know about the 2009 JF1 – FayerWayer

Alarmism takes over many every time there is talk about an asteroid approaching Earth. A new event will occur on May 6, and science calls for calm: it will not destroy our planet.

But you don’t have to take your eyes off it.

NASA is monitoring asteroid 2009 JF1, about the size of a school bus, since 2009, and has a 0.026% chance of colliding with our planet.

This possibility is remote, but what would happen if it finally happens? Would it destroy the Earth?

No. According to the portal space referenceits impact energy would be equivalent to 0.2263 meters.

Some features about the 2009 JF1

2009 JF1 is a very small asteroid that, according to NASA’s Jet Lab, measures just 13 meters.

It is among the space rocks listed on NASA’s Sentry, a monitoring system that continuously scans the asteroid catalog for impact chances within the next 100 years.

The orbit of asteroid 2009 JF1

The system is operated by the Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) of the Jet Lab.

Detlef Koschny, a scientist at the Planetary Defense Office, explained to the Spanish newspaper El Mundo the expectations regarding the rock: “we know its orbit and we can estimate its size from its brightness. This object is, in fact, on our ‘risk list’, that is, its probability of hitting the Earth is greater than zero”.

The scientist points out that the probability, specifically, is one in 3,984.

For NASA’s CNEOS, the probability is one in 3,800.

And Koschny goes further: in case of entering the Earth’s atmosphere, as expected on May 6, the risk of impact is very low. “It’s a pretty standard asteroid.”

Can an asteroid end humanity? Yes sure, but not the 2009 JF1

In the words of science popularizer Álex Riveiro, in a twitter thread from last year about the 2009 JF1, “if it entered the atmosphere it would surely only leave us with a nice shooting star”.

“Can an asteroid, in the future, collide with the Earth and extinguish the human being? Sure you can. The good news is that few asteroids are big enough to do it. There is no impact in sight in the next 150-200 years,” says Riveiro.

“But sooner or later it will happen”, clarifies the promoter. “That is why it is important that we manage to have a presence beyond Earth, as an interplanetary society.”

So we advise you not to get rid of your things or think that the end of the world is near. Make your plans as you have them in mind, that the 2009 JF1 will not affect you at all.