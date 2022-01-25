who are they and how do you support them

After discovering that their children have decided to change their gender identity, these celebrities decide to listen and support their children, as well as respect their decision. They are the transgender children of celebrities.

Transgender children of celebrities

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt

She was not yet three years old and the youngest daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie had already made it clear that she was one more boy in the family, and that she wanted to be called John or Peter.





In an interview for The Oprah Winfrey Show, her father, in the most natural way, expressed his daughter’s decision and he attributed that fixation to having seen the movie Peter Pan.

Although there are no confirmed data, it is speculated that hormonal treatment for sex reassignment has already begun. What do your parents think about it?

At all times they have been understanding and have even encouraged his decision:

“We feel that Shiloh is of the Montenegrin style, because he dresses like the people from there”, Jolie said in 2010. Only time will reveal the truth.

However, Shiloh has caused controversy by appearing on the Eternals red carpet looking like a beautiful teenager, with makeup and dress, which has called into question her change of gender.

Chaz Bonus

The life of Chastity, Chaz’s first name, was a true hell surrounded by drugs and depression, without any effort made by his mother and, at the time, by his father, Sony, came to relieve him, and it was not a lack of will or rebellion, in reality Chaz was always a man trapped in a woman’s body.

Already in the nineties she had declared herself a lesbian and that aroused the anger of her mother, who had a hard time accepting it, so they were estranged for a long time.

Once recovered from the news, everything returned to normal, but later another surprise awaited the singer: this time her daughter told her that she wanted to transform her physique into that of a man, only now her reaction was different:

“Chaz has embarked on a difficult journey that I support. I respect the courage it takes to go through this transition under the gaze of public scrutiny, and though you may not understand it, I will do my best to be understanding. The only thing that will never change is the eternal love for my daughter”.

Stephen Ira

Annette Bening and Warren Beatty saw their daughter Kathlyn Elizabeth born and raised, but when she turned 14, she spoke to her parents about her need to transform her body.

At that age he also decided that from then on his name would be Stephen Ira. Apparently there was no family conflict, but the press would be in charge of complicating the life of the young man, who has been a victim of violence on social networks, who have not given in their desire to suffocate him.

Far from intimidating him, Stephen has expressed his disagreement against the stigmatization of transgender people, opening the debate on the subject. His famous father has only spoken in favor of his son, whom he considers a genius.

EJ Johnson

This has been one of the most talked about cases and not so much because of the scandal, but because of the way in which the son of the legendary basketball player, Earvin “Magic” Johnson, a former Los Angeles Lakers player, knew how to take advantage of his release.

Although since his adolescence he had already talked about the subject with his family and was fully supported by it, it was until he was 20 years old that he decided to make his sexual orientation public, and his life changed radically: he set out to lose the kilos who had more (about 20) and became a style icon, has even been compared to Kim Kardashian.

“When I was 14 years old I told my mother how I felt and she told me that she knew and that she would always love me above all things. The same thing happened with my father almost a year later”, he revealed.

Today he is considered one of the most important fashion influencers.

Samuel Joseph Mozes

In 2018, actress Cinthia Nixon posted a photo on Instagram congratulating her transgender son who graduated from college. Although he was born as a woman and was called Samantha, he decided to become Samuel Joseph Mozes and the sex change operation has already been performed.