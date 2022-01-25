When and at what time to see them in the World Cup Qualifying matches?

There were a total of five summoned in Cruz Azul for the first FIFA Date of the year; in addition to the two reinforcements that are about to arrive.

The diference of the last year, this time Cruz Azul did not suffer a large number of casualties for the footballers who were called up to their respective national teams to dispute the World Cup Qualifiers, in what will be first FIFA date of the yearso the team Juan Reynoso only contributed a total of five footballersofficially for the matches to be played between 2January 4 and February 2.

And it is that after suffer 13 casualties in their ranks, regarding what was the Guard1anes 2022 Champion team, this time they were called only three soccer players to represent the Mexican National Team in the next three dates of the Concacaf Octagonal, looking to seal the ticket to Qatar 2022: Julio Domínguez, Carlos Rodríguez and Uriel Antuna.

While on the part of Conmebol, only two Cruz Azul footballers were summoned to the next double FIFA Date, since Juan Escobar was required by the Paraguayan National Team, as well as Rómulo Otero by the Venezuelan team; however, the two players who are about to join the cement team as reinforcements will also be present in South America: Luis Abram with Peru and Iván Morales with Chile.

Here we leave you all the matches of each National Team, both in Concacaf and in Conmebol so that you do not lose track of the Cruz Azul players on this FIFA Date.

‘Cata’ Domínguez, Charly Rodríguez and Uriel Antuna-Mexico National Team

will be three the matches that the Mexican National Team plays on this FIFA Date; the first of them will be next Thursday, January 27 from 6:00 p.m., time of the center of Mexico, when I faced to Jamaicaat the National Stadium Independence Park in Kingston, while three days later he will return to Mexico City to face Costa Ricaat five pm at Aztec Stadiumto, and Finally, on the same stage, on Wednesday, February 2, at 8:00 p.m., it will receive Panama.

Rómulo Otero-Venezuela National Team

Rómulo Otero was summoned again by Vinotinto, now that José Néstor Pekerman is the DT. The ‘Scorpion’ will face Bolivia as a local, on Friday the 28th at 4:00 p.m. Central Mexico time, at the Agustín Tovar Stadium in the city of Barinas and finally, on Tuesday, February 1, at 5:00 p.m., he will visit the Centenario stadium in Montevideo to face Uruguay.

Juan Escobar-Paraguay National Team

The side of The Machine was kept between the payroll of the Paraguayan national team, in search of the ticket to Qatar 2022, so will receive Uruguayat the General Pablo Rojas Stadium in Asunción, on Thursday 27 at 5:00 p.m. and later will be rival of Brazilon Tuesday, February 1 at 6:30 p.m. at the Mineirão Stadium.

The reinforcements – Selection of Peru and Chile

Although Yoshimar Yotún is no longer a Cruz Azul player, the spotlights will continue to point to the Peruvian National Team on this FIFA Date, because one of the next reinforcements is one of those summoned by the Blanquirroja, Luis Abramlike Ivan Morales, who, despite the fact that he has not yet signed in The Ferris Wheelwill turn heads from the Chilean team.