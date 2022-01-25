Walmart analyzes selling its stores in El Salvador, Honduras and Nicaragua

Walmart de México y Centroamérica is considering making strategic alliances or even selling its operations in El Salvador, Honduras and Nicaragua, which could help accelerate its ecosystem in Costa Rica, Guatemala and Mexico.

According to the company, after the approval of its Board of Directors, it will consider strategic alternatives for its operations in these three countries, focusing efforts and capital on its main businesses and geographies.

“These alternatives could include, among others, possible joint ventures, partnerships or strategic alliances, a sale, or other transactions,” he said in a statement sent to the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV).

The firm stressed that it is not decided that the process will result in a transaction.

In this regard, the CEO of Walmart de México y Centroamérica, Guilherme Loureiro, commented that all its operations in Central America are solid businesses with a differentiated value proposition for the customer, investment in a world-class infrastructure and a platform for significant growth and substantiated.

“As we seek to prioritize our resources and accelerate our ecosystem in Costa Rica, Guatemala and Mexico, we believe that there may be attractive opportunities for further growth in El Salvador, Honduras and Nicaragua, which could be better captured under a different structure,” he stated.

According to its financial report, until last September the company had 864 stores throughout Central America, whose revenues in the third quarter of 2021 grew 13.9% to 30,443 million pesos.

