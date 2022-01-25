Viral case! Woman became a millionaire with lottery and did not know it; discovered it while checking spam mails

Can you imagine winning the lottery and not finding out because you didn’t check your email properly? This happened to Laura Spears, who realized that he had won a lottery prize of 3 million dollars, that is, just over 62 million Mexican pesos, after he searched the spam folder. The case has gone viral and has been taken up in different international media. We tell you what happened.











Find lottery prize of millions of pesos when checking spam folder | Special





According to CNN, who rescued the story, the woman named Laura Spears Just last weekend he claimed his Lottery prize, after the report about his prize was saved in his spam folder that he doesn’t check often.

The woman had purchased a Mega Millions ticket on the Michigan Lottery website in the last drawing on December 31, 2021. She managed to match five numbers to win $1 million, as well as multiply her prize by three with the Megaplier.

“I saw an ad on Facebook saying that the Mega Millions jackpot was going up pretty high, so I logged into my account and bought a ticket. A few days later, I was looking for a missing email from someone, so I checked the mail folder spam in my email account,” said the 55-year-old.

It was thus that he was able to realize that he had won, otherwise he might have spent his days thinking that luck was not on his side.

“That’s when I saw an email from the Lottery saying that I had won a prize. I couldn’t believe what I was reading so I logged into my Lottery account to confirm the email message. Everything is still so great! shocking to me that I actually made $3 million!”

Finally, in a joking way, the woman said that she will be more aware of her spam:

“I’ve definitely added the Michigan Lottery to my safe senders list in case I’m ever lucky enough to get another big win email,” Spears said.

