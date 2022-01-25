Three years have passed since the development restart of Metroid Prime 4

Today, January 25, 2022, marks 3 years since Nintendo announced the Metroid Prime 4 development restart at the hands of Retro Studios. To celebrate this event, they released the following video:

It is expected that we will know more about the game in the near future… What will it look like? Only time will tell! But the desire for Metroid Prime 4 is getting bigger all over the world. Even with everything, while it arrives, we have Metroid Dreadanother excellent game in the series whose plot we leave you below:

On a remote alien planet, a mechanical menace will test the best bounty hunter in the galaxy to untold limits. Join Samus Aran on her most challenging and dangerous 2D adventure to date in Metroid Dread for Nintendo Switch. To complete Samus’ quest, you’ll have to make your way through the bowels of a vast planet filled with unique environments, deadly dangers, and mysterious secrets. Use new and familiar abilities to navigate authentic mazes, refer to the map to guide you, and give enemies a run for their money with powerful weapons.

What do you think? Are you excited to see how the game looks like? Do not hesitate to leave it in the comments!

Via