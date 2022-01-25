this Samsung Galaxy is a bargain for 199 euros

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is discounted at Amazon, although only for a limited time.

Thanks to this Amazon offer you can receive one of the Samsung 5G cheaper. The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G drop in price and it’s yours for only 199 euros. We are talking about its global version, which arrives together with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

The Samsung mobile arrives with a smooth 90 Hz screen, 3 cameras, one of the processors made by MediaTek and up to 5G. For less than 200 euros it is a more than interesting option, this is all you need to know.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G at the best price

This Samsung Galaxy presents us a 6.6-inch IPS panel, Full HD + resolution and 90 Hz. Its design is simple, but we are talking about a well-built and comfortable mobile in hand. It incorporates a good screen, large and with a refresh rate that makes it fluid and pleasant.

Under its chassis is one of the chips manufactured by MediaTek, the Dimension 700. You will have no problem enjoying a good experience on a daily basis. It is accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, enough for your peace of mind.

MediaTek Dimension 700

6.6″ IPS Full HD+ 90 Hz screen

4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of memory

3 rear cameras

5,000mAh battery

Headphone jack, NFC, 5G

We met with 3 cameras on the back of this Samsung Galaxy: a main sensor of 48 megapixels and f/2.0a wide angle 5 megapixels and a sensor that repeats with 5 megapixels for portrait mode. In the notch of its front, an 8 megapixel camera. The Korean device also features a 5,000mAh batterytechnology NFC And till 5G.

Don’t invest all your money less than 200 euros to get one of the best-selling Samsung on Amazon. A device that does not have major weaknesses, a terminal with which you will enjoy on a daily basis. Looking for something cheap beyond Xiaomi? This Samsung is a good buy.

