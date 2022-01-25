This is the Motorola “Frontier 22”, a beast with a 200 MP camera and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus processor

A leak shows us the design and features of Motorola’s next high-end smartphone, the “Frontier 22”.

A few days ago we were able to learn the first details about the smartphone known as Motorola “Frontier”, which would be Motorola’s next high-end smartphone, scheduled for launch this year.

Now, an even more comprehensive leak from the German portal WinFuture gives us the chance to take a closer look at Motorola’s new flagship smartphone, including both its design and its technical specifications.

The “Frontier 22” will be Motorola’s most powerful smartphone for the second half of the year

According to leaked information, Motorola’s new smartphone, known by its internal name “Frontier 22”, will equip a 6.67-inch curved screen with a refresh rate of 144 hertz, Full HD + resolution and aspect ratio from 20:9. It’s about a P-OLED panel with support for HDR10+ and capable of covering the DCI-P3 color spectrum.

android 12 it is the version of the system that will run, backed by a new Qualcomm platform for now unknown, the Snapdragon SM8475. Everything seems to indicate that it will be the “Plus” version of the current Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

To all this we must add 8 or 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128 or 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage, in addition to a 4,500 mAh capacity battery with 125 W fast charge and wireless charging of up to 50 W. Other confirmed details are the inclusion of a USB-C port with support for DisplayPort 1.4, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, on-screen fingerprint reader, Dual nano SIM, triple microphone and stereo speakers .

The leak also tells us about his camera system, led by a 200 megapixel sensor with optical stabilization, accompanied by a 50-megapixel secondary camera with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a camera 12 megapixel telephoto with 2x optical zoom. Your front camera would have 60 megapixels.

Looking at its preliminary data sheet, there is no doubt that the device promises to be a wonder at the level of specifications, ready to compete with the most advanced smartphones of the moment. If the rumors do not fail, your launch should take place in July 2022, and the device is scheduled to go on sale officially in Europe.

