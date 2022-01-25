They filter a new prototype of the Tesla Cybertruck that shows in detail the changes of the electric truck (VIDEO)

It is unknown when and where the images were captured, but reports suggest that the place that appears in the recording could be the company’s Gigafactory in Texas.

This Monday a new video has come to light showing a redesigned prototype of the Tesla Cybertruck. It is unknown when and where it was recorded, but the Electrek portal suggests that the place that appears in the recording could be the company’s Gigafactory in Texas, where the electric truck is being developed.

The clip offers a detailed view of the innovations that the vehicle could have experienced and one of them is its absence of door handles. The Verge points out that this is one of the differences that can be seen compared to the version that was shown to the public during the presentation of the vehicle that Tesla made in 2019.

The leaked footage doesn’t reveal how the doors can be opened, but the accompanying subtitles suggest it could be done by holding a phone or card up to a sensor. Likewise, the subtitles also indicate that the vehicle shown in the video is still a “concept“, so the final version of the Cybertruck could still vary.

On the other hand, the Drive Tesla portal looked at the side repeater cameras, which in the original prototype were integrated into the wheel arch and hidden behind a glass panel. In the new version they did not change their location, but they did change their size, since they now take up much less space. It is speculated that this area of ​​the car could now also house its loading port.

As far as its rear part is concerned, you can see the trunk of the truck, which is not currently covered with canvas. According to reports, this area has been strengthened with a plastic coating, a detail that the original prototype lacked.

The detail that remains intact at the moment is the giant windshield wiper, which Tesla CEO Elon Musk promised not to keep the same in the final model.

It should be remembered that the Cybertruck was first announced in 2019 and was hailed by Musk, who described it as “really futuristic, ‘Blade Runner’-esque cyberpunk.” On December 13, 2021, the businessman commented that his company does not plan to offer no additional color for the truck.

Meanwhile Tesla eliminated any mention of the year 2022 from the Cybertruck website, a bad sign for anyone hoping to get their hands on the electric truck this year. The company removed any mention of pricing or model information last October, but this most recent ‘cleanup’ of Tesla’s website removes the year 2022 altogether.

If you liked it, share it with your friends!