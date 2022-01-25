They alert for the “long Covid” in Mérida: they ask to delve into the aftermath

At this point in the covid-19 pandemic almost nothing is known about “long covid”that is, the persistent covidthe aftermath that leaves the disease, said the epidemiologist Rudy Humberto Coronado Bastarrachea.

And it is, according to the Master of Public Health, a very important issue that should not be overlooked.

“There are countries where work is already being done on it. And there are (as part of the aftermath) from mental confusion and other mental problems joint and muscle conditions”, he explained.

The former president of the Yucatan Public Health College and former director of Sanitary Jurisdiction No. 2 pointed out that there is evidence of these consequences. He recalled the case of a soccer player who, recovered from the coronavirus infection, fell on the pitch in full play.

Does the ‘long Covid’ affect athletes more?

He added that, judging from what little is now known, the “long Covid” has more repercussions on the high-performance athlete.

“Nobody is doing analysis on these sequels. It cannot be that we do not study it, ”she stressed.

In his opinion, the results of This type of research will become more relevant in the coming monthsbecause the infected population will be much more.

Echoes of a forum

Last weekend we published extensive details of a Covid-19 update and analysis table in Yucatan, in which Dr. Coronado Bastarrachea participated along with two other Public Health experts and Dr. Eulogio Pina Bricenogeneral secretary of the Section 67 of the National Union of Workers of the Ministry of Health.

One of the issues addressed by the former president of the Yucatan College of Public Health was that ofl “long Covid”which many specialists call “Long lasting Covid”for their prolonged effects.

“Because of the sequels that we are seeing now, we have to start doing the studies,” he stressed.

The doctor alluded to a recent publication of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) which shows that also in health personnel there are serious consequencesand not only in the staff who have suffered from the disease.

Mental consequences of Covid

The study, which was conducted among health workers from eleven Latin American countries, found that 7% of medical staff suffered from depression and the 5% had suicidal ideasRudy Coronado pointed out. And that is serious.

Regarding the general management of the pandemic, he indicated that in Yucatan has had the advantage that the authorities have taken the necessary measures to protect health, but at the federal level the commitment is not palpable what the situation calls for.

He added that the problem is complicated when the pandemic is seen more with a political and ideological perspective.

He even considered that in the highest national spheres insensitivity to this health crisis has been shown.