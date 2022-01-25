There will be more romance in “Thor: Love and Thunder”

Between the premieres of Marvel Studios of 2022 one of the most anticipated is “Thor: Love and Thunder”, film in which almost the entire team behind the successful “Thor: Ragnarok” (2017), including director Taika Waititi and actors Chris Hemsworth (Thor) Y Thessa Thompson (Valkyrie), but in a recent interview Thompson has commented that this time there will be a greater focus on the romantic relationships of these characters.

“It’s totally exciting. We talk a lot about representation, and obviously in terms of the LGBTIQ+ community, there’s still a lot of work to do. But if you look at the comics in canon, there are so many queer characters! It’s hard because Taika [Waititi] and I would have liked to go further, but in the context of the movies, there is not much we can do, “explained Thompson. “Unfortunately, there isn’t a lot of time spent on love stories in Marvel movies in general. I think it will be a little different in the new Thor, which is exciting. And to be able to play a character that historically isn’t written for someone who looks like me, all of that was exciting.”

In “Thor: Love and Thunder” we see the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster and it has already been confirmed that this time she will get the powers and hammer of Thor as it happened in a comic book story and the partition of other characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is also expected. Until now this film is released in during the month of July 2022.