“The White Lotus” changed location for the second season

Actress Jennifer Coolidge would return to the cast in the second season of “The white Lotus” which moves to Sicily. (HBO)

The White Lotusthe series created by Mike White, will have a renovation and according to the American specialized site, Variety, its second season will be recorded entirely in the beautiful town of Taormina in Sicily, in Italian lands.

Let us remember that the first season of this series, broadcast by HBO, was set in a hotel with the All Inclusive service in the Four Seasons Resort Maui, in Hawaii. In this case, according to reports, the Maui will be replaced by the Four Seasons San Domenico Palace in the exclusive Sicilian resort town of Taormina.

In fact, the San Domenico will remain closed to tourism until April 1 when the recordings of the new batch of episodes end. In this season, new stars will be added, such as Michael Imperioli (The Sopranos), Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Recreation), F. Murray Abraham, Tom Hollander, Adam DiMarco, and Haley Lu Richardson. But attention: for fans of the character of the heiress Tanya McQuoid there is a surprise, since the actress who plays her, Jennifer Coolidgewill be part of season two.

“The White Lotus” is an American sitcom. (HBO)

The central characters will be, on the one hand, the businessman Dominic DiGrasso (Imperioli)who travels to the White Lotus resort with his very old father, Bert DiGrasso (played by Abraham)and also with his son fresh out of college (DiMarco).

On the other hand we will have Harper Spiller (Square), a classic woman who travels with her husband and his friends to spend a pleasant vacation. We will also have Quentin (Hollander), an enigmatic Englishman who will spend his days with his nephew and friends. While Richardson will play Portia, a young woman who travels with her boss.

In an interview also granted to Variety, Audrey Plaza expressed her great desires to be part of this second season: “I was a fan of season one, but more importantly, I am a big fan of Mike White. So I’m really excited to work with him.”

Actor F. Murray Abraham joins the second season and will be the father of the character played by Michael Imperioli. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

The actress added that: “I feel very honored to be in this television series and I hope not to disappoint anyone. It seems like everyone watched this show.” Plaza was linked to White in a project that could not come to light since it was carried out in the midst of a pandemic and did not prosper. So this is a new opportunity that brings her together with Mike White, hence her enthusiasm.

Audrey will also participate this year in the new project of Guy Richie, called Operation Fortune.

The first season had six one-hour episodes and was a revelation, receiving excellent reviews and great acceptance by consumers of the signal. The cast of the first part was made up of: Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Jake Lacy, Natasha Rothwell Y Steve Zahn.

Until now, HBO has not announced the premiere date of the second season of The White Lotus, that he would be close to beginning his recordings.

