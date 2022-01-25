The Uncharted movie anticipates its premiere on February 11 with a new poster

There is little left for the premiere of the long-awaited movie of Uncharted, a feature film that adapts the video game franchise from Naughty Dog and PlayStation Studios with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg as main protagonists giving life to Nathan Drake and Victor ‘Sully’ Sullivan, respectively. arrive on February 11th to Spanish theaters and given the closeness of that date, Sony Pictures wanted to share a new poster of the film to warm up engines. You can see it under these lines.

The most difficult action scene for Tom Holland

As you can see in the image available above these lines, the new poster stars Tom Holland exclusively in the role of Nathan Drake, unlike previous promotional posters in which the rest of the cast did appear. The scene depicted on this poster is the famous airplane moment, one of the most iconic missions in Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception which has been reinterpreted for the film. Just recently we have been able to see that scene almost in its entirety and Tom Holland himself has recognized that it is the most difficult action scene he has ever done.

Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg will not be alone in the film of Uncharted, since actresses like Sophia Ali and Tati Gabrielle, and even the Spanish actor Antonio Banderas. Together, directed by Ruben Fleischer, they will recount the origins of the treasure hunter on a mission to recover a fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago.

A few days before the premiere of the film, the January 28, will be put up for sale Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, a remastered version for PS5 of the last two titles in the franchise. Those who buy it for 49.99 or upgrade for 10 (in case they already own Uncharted 4 or Uncharted: The Lost Legacy) will receive a code from free entrance to see the movie Uncharted in select theaters.