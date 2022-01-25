The startup behind the viral Tom Cruise deepfake just raised $7.5 million. Here’s the 15-slide pitch deck Metaphysic used to attract investment from the Winklevoss twins.

Chris Ume, co-founder of Metaphysic. Metaphysics

Metaphysic, the startup behind last year’s viral deepfake of Tom Cruise, has raised $7.5 million.

The Winklevoss twins’ family office and internet personality Logan Paul are among the sponsors.

Co-founder Tom Graham has insisted that the company was built to “do good.”

Metaphysic, the startup that gained notoriety last year for its highly convincing viral deepfake of Tom Cruise, has raised $7.5 million from a variety of high-profile investors, including the Winklevoss twins.

The company, which was founded by Tom Graham and Chris Ume, allows users to create “hyper-realistic synthetic videos” using artificial intelligence tools. Metaphysic says its technology allows people to shoot videos without celebrities or actors on set and that it can develop deepfakes that “don’t look fake.”

The new funds will be used to help the startup take advantage of increased investment in startups from Web3 and the metaverse.

“Our focus has been on synthetic media development since before the metaverse went mainstream,” Graham, CEO of Metaphysic, told Insider. “We think that in the future we will each have our own hyperreal avatars, with data that we own, and that is being driven by a wall of money pouring into Web3.”

The technology behind Metaphysic didn’t happen overnight, but Graham said excitement has been building amid a push for the decentralization of the Internet economy into content along with a struggle by Big Tech to keep up. day with upstarts in fields like decentralized finance, cryptocurrencies, and non-fungible tokens. .

“We didn’t even put forth an NFT or Web3 thesis because even when we talked to venture capitalists in August and September of last year they were clueless and laughing about NFTs,” Graham said. “We raised this money on the basis that future efforts will focus on thesis Web3 layer and owning their own data and identity in the metaverse.”

Metaphysic and his team have worked with brands such as “South Park”, Gillette and the Royal Belgian Football Association and will soon be able to offer unique experiences for creators in projects not yet announced.

The new funding is coming from an interesting variety of investors, including Winklevoss Capital, the family office founded by Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, as well as internet personality and sometimes boxer Logan Paul, who Graham says is just one of the many celebrities who join the round. . Venture capital firms Section 32, 8VC and TO Ventures also backed the round.

Metaphysic’s funding will go towards expanding their team from their centers in the UK, US and Portugal to around 30-40 by the end of the year.

Graham has stressed that the company is built to “do good.”

“We don’t want to do harm somewhere, and we have the experience that compels us to design ethical systems that protect young people from harm and reduce misinformation,” he said. “Our interest is to turn people into economic actors through image ownership, not something nefarious like deepfake porn.”

In the past, Ume has spoken of his desire to see the industry regulated. Speaking to The Guardian in March, he said laws were needed to ensure "responsible use of AI and deepfakes".

