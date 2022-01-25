The Nation / It far surpassed the Hiroshima atomic bomb

Nuku’alofa, Tonga. AFP.

The force of the volcanic eruption in the archipelago of the Tonga islands, which occurred on January 15, far exceeded the power of the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima (Japan), NASA scientists said, while survivors of the natural disaster pointed out this Monday having suffered a concussion that “rattled their brains”.

According to NASA’s Earth Observatory, the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano released a mushroom of smoke that reached a height of 40 km after its eruption, which was heard as far away as Alaska, more than 9,000 km away. , and caused a tsunami.

NASA claimed that this eruption was several hundred times more powerful than the US atomic bomb dropped on the Japanese city of Hiroshima in August 1945, which was estimated at 15 kt (one kiloton equals 1,000 tons) of TNT. “We calculated that the amount of energy released by the eruption was equivalent to between 5 and 30 mt (one megaton = 1,000 kt),” said NASA scientist Jim Garvin, in a publication released on Sunday night.

The agency said the eruption “annihilated” the volcanic island, located 65 km north of the Tongan capital Nuku’alofa. The natural catastrophe covered the island kingdom – with a population of some 100,000 people – with a layer of toxic ash, contaminating drinking water, destroying agricultural crops and completely destroying at least two villages.