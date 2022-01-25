The Nasdaq has the worst start to the year in its history – El Financiero

Stock markets on Wall Street post their worst start to the year since 2016, with the tech index reporting its biggest historical fall, mainly due to the expectation of a more restrictive monetary policy by the Federal Reserve (Fed), and to this was added on Monday a greater perception of risk due to geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine, which are on the verge of a war.

So far this year, the Nasdaq registered a drop of 11.4 percent with a price of 13 thousand 855.13 points, which meant its worst start to the year since its founding more than 50 years ago, according to data from Bloomberg.

On the other hand, the Dow Jones started the first 15 sessions of the year with a decrease of 5.4 percent to settle at 34 thousand 364.5 units, while the S&P 500 fell 7.5 percent in the same period, for both it meant their largest negative variation since 2016.

“Investor sentiment has clearly shifted into cautious territory, with the S&P 500 breaking out of correction territory on Monday and the big-tech Nasdaq down more than 11 percent year-to-date. We doubt the volatility will die down as quickly as it emerged as markets continue to adjust to a new interest rate regime, but fundamental conditions remain generally supportive,” analysts at consultancy Edward Jones said.

Edward Moya, an analyst at Oanda, noted that investors may have become too pessimistic about growth prospects and that the market sell-off is a Wall Street reaction to the possibility that the Fed could initiate a rate hike. 50 basis points for the March meeting, noting that market expectations for Fed policy moved “wildly from gradual tightening to aggressive hawkishness.”

Rich Ross, technical strategist at Evercore ISI, noted that a bear market in the S&P 500 to the 3,800-point level is likely to be seen, given “the dramatic erosion of the technical backdrop, coupled with higher inflation, political most restrictive and the most uncertain political and geopolitical condition in years,” not to mention its historic rally since 2020.

Amin Vera, director of economic analysis at Black Wallstreet Capital, explained that the sharp drop on Wall Street has followed the same trend for several weeks, due to the expectation of the Fed’s monetary policy.

“If this expectation (Fed rate hike in March) turns out to be more or less in line, conditions are going to moderate a lot with this announcement. Another point that is influencing is that the markets had a sustained upward trend since March 2020, because many young investors began to buy, they had not seen such a strong adjustment (with the news of the EU-Russia conflict) and right now they do. they see logically they are getting scared”, said Gerardo Copca, director of the stock market of MetAnálisis.

Recover from heavy fall

On Monday, stock markets on Wall Street managed to finish higher, after operating in negative territory for most of the session, with losses of up to 4 percent.

“Given the correction observed in the markets so far this year, some investors took advantage of entry points,” said Ve por Más analysts.

The Dow Jones managed to close with a gain of 0.29 percent to settle at 34,364.5 units, the S&P 500 grew 0.28 percent to settle at 4,410.13 units, and the Nasdaq rose 0.63 percent to settle at 13,855.13 points.

nasdaq (Special)

Bags in Mexico

The indicators followed the same trend, as the S&P/BMV IPC fell 3.9 percent so far this year and represented its biggest drop since 2014 for the same period.

The FTSE BIVA registered a drop of 3.9 percent in the same period, the largest since it began its operation in 2016.

For intraday operation, the S&P/BMV IPC fell 1.37 percent, registering a level of 50,890.59 points, while the FTSE BIVA fell 1.41 percent, trading at 1,52.29 units, which meant its lowest level since seven last December for both indices.

“Stocks tried to recover from Monday’s massive sell-off, which was fueled by growing fears of aggressive Fed tightening and fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Investors may have become too pessimistic about the growth outlook and the market sell-off seemed more like a reaction to Wall Street thinking the Fed might signal a 50 basis point rate hike for the March meeting.” said Edward Moya, senior analyst at Oanda.

Banco Base analysts pointed out that the stock markets reported a negative behavior in most of the indices, due to greater risk aversion due to speculation around the Fed’s monetary policy and nervousness due to the increase in geopolitical tensions between Russia and countries from the West.

“Financial markets were under pressure ahead of the US Federal Reserve meeting. The fear of an imminent war in Ukraine was added to the more well-known concerns about an increase in interest rates and exaggerated valuations,” said Karina Ávila, an analyst at Citibanamex.

On Monday, the leading stock indicator ended down 1.37 percent, while the FTSE BIVA lost 1.41 percent.

weight back

The Mexican currency closed on Monday with a strong weakening against the dollar, given the geopolitical tensions between the United States and Russia due to the conflicts in Ukraine, in addition, the dollar strengthened as the announcement of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy approaches.

The Mexican currency depreciated 0.97 percent, its biggest loss since December 14, 2021, and closed at 20.6467 units, according to data from the Bank of Mexico.

“The strengthening of the dollar was due to a combination of two factors: the expectation of a less flexible monetary stance by the Federal Reserve, in anticipation of the January 26 statement, and a greater perception of risk due to political and military tensions. between Russia and Ukraine, which could lead to an armed conflict and the intervention of NATO countries”, said Banco Base analysts.

Crude, three days down

International oil prices showed significant falls due to a strengthening of the dollar due to the imminent rise of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate and geopolitical concerns between the United States and Russia.

WTI fell 1.35 percent to $83.99 a barrel and Brent fell 0.98 percent to $86.23 a barrel.

“Oil prices are under pressure to start the week dragged down by overall negative risk sentiment in commodity markets,” said Jens Pedersen, senior analyst at Danske Bank A/S.

The Mexican mixture closed at a price of 80.52 dollars per barrel, which meant a drop of 0.70 percent in its session on January 21.

With information from Bloomberg.