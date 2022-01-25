The Inkey List, the low-cost beauty firm based on active ingredients like The Ordinary that is sweeping

Based on active ingredients like the famous The Ordinary, The Inkey List emphasizes that this equation is the key to success right now. Among his fans we find celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johanson and Gemma Chan, but the British firm accumulates users all over the world. In Spain they sell in Druni, Sephora, Lookfantastic, Asos and Amazon.

More and more people are concerned about the ingredients in the cosmetic products they apply, and The Inkey List lives up to this fact. Starting from the premise that what is important is the interior, the British firm born in 2018 gets rid of packaging recharged and committed to a design minimal in black and white that makes it clear from minute one what you are buying. And it is that, for example, they do not title their products as anti-aging, but with the proper names of the active ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, collagen or retinol. And in addition, they make clear the percentages of each one. Something that is very useful.

“We believe that better knowledge drives better decisions and the community is everything to us. That is why we are committed to making skin care as simple as possible,” say its creators on their website, where they are shown Open to resolve any type of doubt.

The range of products is very large. We can find all the famous ingredients of the industry and the vast majority does not exceed 15 euros.

Your top sales

hyaluronic acid serum





An easily absorbed serum that works on multiple layers of the skin, hydrating it, helping it look smooth and soft, while reducing the appearance of fine lines. Depending on the brand, one is sold every 30 seconds around the world.

Price: 8.99 euros at Sephora.

The INKEY List 2% hyaluronic acid moisturizing serum for plump and smooth skin for all skin types 30ml

salicylic acid cleanser





A lightly foaming, non-drying cleanser removes makeup and dirt while penetrating deep into pores to help reduce blackheads and breakouts.

Price: 12.99 euros at Sephora.

The INKEY List 2% Salicylic Acid Cleanser to reduce blackheads and breakouts for skin prone to oily spots, 150 ml

retinol serum





With slow-release retinol, it helps fight the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles with less risk of irritation. It also increases overall skin clarity and uneven skin tone for a brighter, more even complexion.

Price: 9.99 euros at Sephora.

The INKEY List 1% Slow Release Retinol Serum Targets Wrinkles and Signs of Aging 30ml

niacinamide serum





A lightweight serum that helps effectively reduce excess oil, blemishes and redness. It also contains 1% hyaluronic acid for greater hydration.

Price: 8.99 euros at Sephora.

The Inkey List – Niacinamide, 30ml

Caffeinated eye cream





A formula that reduces the appearance of expression lines, dark circles and puffiness thanks to its moisturizing and light formula.

Price: 9.99 euros at Sephora.

The INKEY List Caffeine Eye Cream Helps Dark Circles and Tired Eyes 15ml

Moisturizing lotion with bakuchiol





Bakuchiol is a natural alternative to plant-based retinol with antioxidant properties that helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and evens skin tone.

Price: 10.99 euros.

The INKEY List 1% Bakuchiol Face Moisturizer To Reduce The Appearance Of Fine Lines And Wrinkles, 30ml

Exfoliating toner with glycolic acid





Helps reduce the appearance of expression lines and enlarged pores, as well as smoothing the complexion and giving it luminosity.

Price: 9.99 euros at Sephora.

The Inkey List Glycolic Acid

Note: Some of the links posted here are affiliate links. Despite this, none of the items mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the editorial team.

Cover photo | @theinkeylist

Photos | Provided by the brand