the granddaughter of the perchelera dancer Pepita de Oliva was her lover

The history of Malaga is inextricably linked to that of Virginia Woolf, whose birth marks 140 years this Tuesday. The link between the city and the author of a room of your own It has its origin in the neighborhood of El Perchel. there he was born Olive Seed, one of the most famous Spanish dancers of the 19th century. Her granddaughter, the aristocrat Vita Sackville-WestHe had an intense love affair with Woolf until his death.

The writer Pilar Bellver explains wonderfully the relationship between Sackville-West and Woolf in his novel Virginia liked Vita (Two Whiskers, 2016). “I met Vita through a very interesting book by her son, Nigel Nicolson, called Portrait of a married couple. Many family stories appear in it and of course the love relationship that Vita and Virginia had for a long time, “she points out.

His second reference on the adventure between the two writers is through the correspondence of both and the “best biography in Spanish” that has been published on the author of Mrs Dalloway: that of Irene Chikiar Bauer. “My love for you is absolutely true, vivid and unalterable,” Vita wrote to Virginia in one of many intimate letters exchanged.

Virginia Woolf and Vita Sackville-West, in one image.



The lesbian writer even inspired Woolf for one of her best novels: Orlando. “The story tells the adventures of a young English aristocrat, handsome, rich, seductive and a lover of literature (a figure inspired by the life and personality of the writer Vita Sackville-West),” says Jeanette Winterson in her book About Orlando. The character rides history from the 16th century to the 20th century and that, during the reign of Charles II, she becomes a woman.

Virginia’s brother-in-law, Clive Bell, was responsible for bringing the two together. He told her that a well-off young woman, a writer and famous for her affairs with other women, had noticed her and that he wanted to meet her. “Vita is a declared lesbian, be careful”warned Clive, to which Woolf replied perceptively: “Well, as snobbish as I am, I won’t know how to resist.”

The passionate affair led him to the London director Chanya Button to roll the movie Vita and Virginia (2016), starring Eva Green as Woolf and Gemma Arterton as Sackville-West. In it, Button tells the story of these two fascinating and progressive women of her time. “Both are involved in an agonizing love affair that determines their lives and their work forever,” she says in the synopsis.

The novelist from Jaen and Granada by adoption explains that Vita wrote the story of her grandmother, of whom she felt very proud, in a novel called Nugget. “She is not only from Malaga, she is one of the most famous dancers in Spain. He was pulling crowds and hooked a wonderful English lord. And they had a lot of children“, highlights Bellver.

A still from the movie ‘Vita y Virginia’.



humble origins

The origin of Vita’s grandmother is tremendously humble. Her mother Catalina de ella, daughter of a gypsy who made sandals in Malaga, “she had worked in a circus, and when Pepita was born she was selling old clothes“, bill Covadonga de Quintana Bermúdez de la Puente in an entry about Josefa Durán Ortega (her real name) on the website of the Royal Academy of History where she clarifies that her father was a barber on Calle del Puente.

The young woman from Malaga showed great predisposition for dance from a very young age. His mother He took her to the Teatro del Príncipe and asked its director, Antonio Ruiz, to organize private lessons so that the girl could enter the theater’s dance corps. After Pérez, she was the dancer Juan Antonio Gabriel de la Oliva (hired at that time at the Spanish Theater) who took charge of his classes.

The first big contract cameaccording to the Royal Academy of History, pplow dance at the Grand Theater de Bordeaux with great success. Dand there he went to Copenhagen, where he performed The Nugget Farce. He also danced in Vienna; in London she debuted at Her Majesty’s Theater on May 22, 1852 with the Madrilenian, the Aragonese and the Jaleo de Jerez; Y in the intermission of Guecco’s opera The proof of an opera would be.

Cover of Pilar Bellver’s book.



Her debut at the Théâtre de Vaudeville in Paris came in July 1852 where she was presented as the “Dance premiere of the théâtre royale des princes in Madrid“. His performance caused a furor and “literally disappeared under a shower of flowers and was acclaimed by the entire room that applauded with real fervor“, says Bermúdez in his article published on the website of the Royal Academy of History.

In August he added to his repertoire the hey and attendance at her performances surpassed that of the Paris Opera prima ballerina of the time. Even Johann Strauss son dedicated a polka with her name. In 1852 he met Lionel Sackville-West in Paris. (Vita’s future grandfather), fifth son of the fifth Earl de la Warr.

Bellver tells that the grandfather He fell madly in love with that “gypsy dancer from Malaga, from a very poor family, but who ended up being an idol in Europe”. The artist announced on the posters as the Star of Andalusia “performed in Prague and the police had to protect her so that she could get to the hotel after the performance because her admirers would not let her advance,” the writer recalls.

They even gave that fervor a name in the newspapers, they called it Delirium Pepitatorium. “Seriously, it’s not a joke. What’s more, he marked fashion in such a way with his way of dressing to dance, that the people of Prague, the Czechs in general began to call Pepita Hosen the pants that she brought out on stage and they are still called that today”, says the writer of the comic mauve command in his book Virginia liked Vita.

Portrait of Olive Nugget.



“They lived together far from the gossip of London, mainly in Arcachon, where he bought a mansion which he called Villa Pepita. Maybe there wouldn’t have been so much fuss and talk despite the class difference if they could have been legally married, but that was impossible.And not because of the nobleman, by the way, but because of the commoner, because Pepita was already married and divorce did not exist in Spain. Pepita had married her teacher, Juan de Oliva, at the age of twenty”, points out the writer.

Vita, Bellver clarifies in his novel, “She always boasted of being the granddaughter of Josefa Durán, who became acclaimed throughout Europe for her talent and beauty“. He even dedicated to her that novel entitled with his nickname where he narrates “the love story between the English super aristocrat, a true lord, Sir Lionel Sackville-West and the groundbreaking gypsy responsible for much of Vita’s beauty.” A beauty and an intelligence that dazzled Virginia Woolf herself.

