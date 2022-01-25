The grace of this Sfera dress is the neck and that, reduced to 15.99 euros, is almost a sin…

in the best style of Anne Hathaway in ‘The Devil Wears Prada‘, this printed dress with a collar by Sphera. East chic, jovial and unique dress reminds us of the styles that Andy (Anne Hathaway) began to look after becoming passionate about fashion in the film also starring meryl streep.

With a black base and a floral print, this Sfera dress comes to captivate us thanks to the sweetness and simplicity that it emanates, without neglecting the sexy touch that its cut gives it. Similarly, this precious piece was made with long sleeves, wide neck and bow.

You’ll look like Anne Hathaway in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’

The making of this dress sphere is based on 100% viscose, a material that has the same properties in terms of wearing comfort than other natural fibers, being able to imitate the touch of silk, wool, cotton or linen.

This garment of sphereIt will undoubtedly be an heirloom for any wardrobe. The most important thing of all is that the store has decided to apply a discount of 55%, passing the price from 35.99 euros to 15.99 euros. A discount that you cannot miss.

To get it you just have to order it online through the website of The English Court or of sphere. In the same way, you can go to the nearest physical stores, try it and buy it. Available sizes are S, M and L.

star print dress

Recently the actress Anne Hathaway posted on her social networks a photo showing herself in a dress valentine black with flower print and collar that fell in love with all his followers. Garment that reminded us of the young and passionate journalist Andy. This piece is very similar to the one that today sphere bring for you at a low cost price.

Looking like a Hollywood actress has never been so easy and cheap like now. Get yours and conquer everyone with a dress that, we are sure, will continue to set trends throughout the season.

For less than 20 euros you can add to your wardrobe a sophisticated and delicate garment that you can wear for any occasion. It’s a perfect dress!