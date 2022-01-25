“The Gilded Age”: the historical drama starring the daughter of Meryl Streep can now be seen on HBO Max

Created by Julian Fellowes (the mastermind behind “Downton Abbey”), the series focuses on the period in late 19th century New York. (HBOMax)

Returning to historical narratives, Julian Fellowes finally presents his ambitious project entitled the golden age (The Gilded Age), a name that refers to the period of the 19th century in the United States. On January 24, the platform hbo max launched the first episode and the proposal aims to be very similar to the approach downton abbey for its social drama and accurate depiction of the times.

In 1882, society and industry were heading into a new century in the midst of a series of changes due to the advances of the world and the growth of the global economy. In a New York in permanent movement, the new millionaires – product of the Industrial Revolution – make their way in front of the oldest upper-class families and challenge their power. During the gestation of the largest economic gap in the US, different personalities among the most influential New Yorkers dispute a social war between the old and the new.

The first episode of “The Gilded Age” premiered on January 24. (HBOMax)

This is how we meet the young Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson, daughter of Meryl Streep) on his journey from rural Pennsylvania to modern New York City, after his father’s death. Being destitute, she will have to live with her wealthy aunts, Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baransky) and Ada Brook (Cynthia Nixon), and will be involved in the social war between one of them against George Russell (Morgan Spector), an unscrupulous railroad tycoon, and his wife, Bertha (Carrie Coon). In this mess between families, Marian will also meet Peggy Scott, an aspiring writer. How will she be able to deal with this world that moves so fast and everything seems to die so soon? To begin with, following the parameters imposed by society will be perhaps the most difficult.

The fiction was created and written by Fellowes, the mind behind downton abbey , and directed by Michael Engler and Salli Richardson. In 2012, the project started as a prequel to the British series, which was originally going to be written in the form of a book. It was not until 2016 that it began properly with the conception of The Gilded Age for television. In 2018, the NBC network confirmed that the episodes would be released through its signal, but, a year later, the production became of HBO. Filming was delayed by the pandemic and its premiere was only scheduled for this year.

Louisa Jacobson, daughter of Meryl Streep, plays Marian Brook in “The Gilded Age.” (HBO)

The main cast also includes Denée Benton, Taissa Farmiga, Blake Ritson, Simon Jones, Harry Richardson, Thomas Cocquerel, and Jack Gilpin. Recurring stars include Jeanne Tripplehorn, Patrick Page, Douglas Sills, Amy Forsyth and Nathan Lane, among others.

Chapter 1 of The Gilded Age is available from Monday, January 24 and the rest of the season will premiere weekly on HBO Max.

Cynthia Nixon, Christine Baranski, Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Taissa Farmiga and more stars make up the cast. (HBOMax)

In which period of history is the Golden Age located?

Gilded Age or also known as the Golden Age, is a stage that is part of the history of the United States. It takes place after the Civil War and Reconstruction, between 1870 and 1891, years in which economic, industrial and demographic growth exceeded possible limits in various parts of the country. Likewise, it was a time when social problems and economic inequalities worsened, the rich became richer and the poor became poorer.

Between 1920 and 1930, the term gained wide popularity from a work by Mark Twain and Charles Dudley Warner, titled as The Gilded Age: A Tale of Today, a satire about the problems hidden beneath the glittering layers of America’s highest social classes. To this day, it continues to be used to describe those years of wealth in the US.

