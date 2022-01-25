The Amazon offer of the day is this POCO F3 at a knockdown price

among all the amazon deals of the day we have found one of the most interesting mobiles on the market to one of the lower prices that have been seen. The POCO F3, one of the most recommended cheap high-end models, is on sale and can be purchased with one of its lowest historical prices. It is a terminal that offers high end features at a price, at the moment, mid-range. Naps looking for new mobile It is a unique opportunity to renew it at the best possible price.

The POCO F3 5G with a very attractive historical price

Since the POCO F3 was launched by Xiaomi in Spain, it has only had a lower price than the one marked today. It is a smartphone that is usually bought for a few 400 euros/dollars and that today offers a very attractive discount of 60 euros. It is not very common to see these discounts on mobiles so adjusted in price.

Until the offer lasts, you can buy the POCO F3 5G for only 339 euros / dollars on Amazon. The best of all? It is the version with 256GB of storage, so you will have a mobile for a while. In addition, the offer includes some gift xiaomi headphones that do not usually include almost any mobile anymore.

This smartphone has been one of the most recommended of all 2021 and, to this day, it remains so in 2022. Its hardware is up there with many high-end at twice the price. It can be said that it is the ideal mobile between 300 and 400 euros, and now it is closer to 300!

If you are looking for an Android mobile with a lot of power, a good camera and a screen with 120hz this POCO F3 on Amazon offer It may be the best option you have.