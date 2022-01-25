The actor from ‘Money Heist’ who will work with Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston in ‘Mystery on Board 2’ – CINEMABLEND

Netflix is ​​already working on ‘Mysteries on board 2’ and will bring back Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler as a married couple with the ability to solve police cases. In addition, the participation of an actor from ‘La casa de papel’ was confirmed

Let’s go back in time to 2019, even before the pandemic started; in that year Netflix found in mystery on board the film that broke the record as the most watched title in the history of the platform. The story followed the Spitz couple played by Adam Sandler Y Jennifer Aniston, who ended up involved in a murder case. Right now the sequel is already in development with everything and an actor from La casa de papel, can you guess who it is?

Although this film was not well received by critics, receiving a rating of just 38 on a scale of 100 from metacritic, was able to connect with the subscribers of the streaming giant. It was a matter of time before this project was given the green light for a sequel and right now we already have the cast of the film.

‘Mystery on board’ was Netflix’s most watched movie in 2019.



According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, the film directed by Jeremy Garelick managed to sign a new cast full of international stars such as Melanie Laurent, Mark Strong, Zuri Villanueva, Kuhoo Verma, Tony Goldwyn, Annie Mumolo, Jodie Turner-Smith Y Henry Maple, who played the controversial Arturito in the series of Alex Pina.

That is how Henry Maple Doors continue to open in the industry at an international level. Although we should mention that This is not the first time that this actor has shared scenes with Hollywood stars; also did in on the line, film starring Mel Gibson and is currently in post-production.

This is what Enrique Arce looked like as Arturito in ‘The paper house’.



At the moment Netflix has not revealed the story that will follow mystery on board 2, but production records indicate that filming began in January and will end at the beginning of next February between Paris, Hawaii and the Caribbean region, a detail that makes us consider a plot similar to the first film with vacations in between, although this is still not entirely clear. How much do you expect from this sequel?