The 10 cell phones that emit the most radiation

Today we cannot imagine our lives without a cell phone. It accompanies us everywhere. It is our camera, our connection with the world, our alarm and our work and study tool. However, various analyzes still debate the health risks that represents the use of mobile phones, among other reasons, due to the radiation that they emit

It is important to note that to be put up for sale, all models of cell phones they have to pass a series of tests to confirm that they meet the standards. In that sense, although there is no universal guideline for a “safe” level of radiation, the German certification, for example, only approves phones that have a specific absorption rate of less than 0.60 watts per kilogram.



Image:Pixabay

In the case of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), in the United States, the current measure to determine the safety limit is known as “specific absorption rate” or SAR and it was set at 1.6 watts per kilogram.

The cell phones that emit the most radiation

The German Federal Office for Radiological Protection (Bundesamt für Strahlenschutz) has generated a comprehensive database of smartphones, nonew and old, to analyze the level of radiation that they emit

According to his research, smart phones that generate the highest level of radiation are:

Motorola Edge: 1.79 watts per kilogram

ZTE Axon 11 5G: 1.59 watts per kilogram

Asus ZenFone 6: 1.57 watts per kilogram

OnePlus 6T: 1.55 watts per kilogram

Sony Xperia XA2 Plus: 1.41 watts per kilogram

Pixel 3A XL Google: 1.39 watts per kilogram

Pixel 4A from Google: 1.37 watts per kilogram

Oppo Reno 5G: 1.36 watts per kilogram

Google Pixel 3: 1.33 watts per kilogram

Google Pixel 4: 1.16 watts per kilogram



Image: Statista

Other models in sight

It should be mentioned that the above list refers to the most current models on the market, which is why no model of Manzana because although the German agency has pointed out in the past to smartphones like the iPhone 7 and the iPhone 8 due to its high level of radiation, the company’s latest launches have reduced its emissions.

On the other hand, a few months ago an investigation by the Tribune newspaper stated that four models of iPhone (7, 8, 8 Plus and X), three Samsung galaxy (S8, S9 and J3) and three Motorola (e5, e5 Play and g6 Play) exceed the safety limit.

However, the FCC stated that the tests “were not as thorough” as those generally submitted for official compliance reports. Still, he promised to investigate.

Is cell phone radiation harmful?

Considering that most of the time the cell phone is close to us, whether it is in our hand, our pocket or next to our bed while we sleep, many are concerned that they are running risks long-term.

The reality is that there is still no conclusive research on the long-term effects of mobile phone use, among other reasons, because these devices have been in our lives for a short time, let us remember that the first one was launched in 1983 and its constant use only It’s been a few years.

On the other hand, technologies such as 5G networks are even newer, although they are already causing concern among users and researchers who have asked the authorities to change the permitted security standards.

How to protect yourself from cell phone radiation?

Experts suggest the following practices to limit unnecessary exposure to cell phone radiation

Disconnect from regular use of your device as much as possible.

don’t keep your telephone next to your body, for example in your pants pocket.

Use the speakerphone or a headset when making calls.

don’t sleep next to you telephone or other devices.

keep the telephone in airplane mode when you’re not using it.

Also read: Viral: couple falls asleep at the movies; they leave them locked up

Receive Hello Weekend every Friday, our newsletter with the latest in gastronomy, travel, technology, cars, fashion and beauty. Subscribe here: https://www.eluniversal.com.mx/mi-cuenta