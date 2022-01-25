Snapdragon 888 (without 5G) and Leica cameras to continue in the premium range, launch and official price

The P50 Pro arrives in Mexico officially: Huawei will continue to bring its flagshipseven if it is a few months late.

The P50 Pro was officially presented in July 2021 and will now be in Mexico from February 3 at Huawei’s official online store, at Huawei Experience Store. It will also be in the Telcel online store and on Amazon at a promotional price of 26,999 pesos.

Additionally, as of February 10, the P50 Pro will be in the Huawei Experience Store, and in physical stores of Telcel, AT&T, Liverpool, Palacio de Hierro, Amazon and Mercado Libre. Whether in online or physical stores, the customer you will get a free Huawei Watch GT 3.

P50 Pro in Mexico, technical characteristics

HUAWEI P50 PRO DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 158.8 x 72.8 x 8.5mm SCREEN 6.6-inch OLED 120Hz, FHD+ PROCESSOR Snapdragon 888 4G RAM 8GB STORAGE 256GB REAR CAMERAS 50 megapixel f/1.8 Monochrome camera 40 megapixels f/1.6 13 megapixel wide angle f / 2.2 Telephoto: 64 megapixels f/3.5 OIS, 3.5x optical zoom, 100x digital zoom FRONTAL CAMERA 13 megapixel f/2.4 BATTERY 4,360mAh 66W fast charge 50W wireless charging CONNECTIVITY 4G Wi-Fi 6Bluetooth 5.2 USB-C 3.1 NFC gps OTHERS IP68, fingerprint reader under the screen, stereo sound PRICE 26,999 pesos

The P50 Pro continues to be Huawei’s device dedicated to photography and now has Huawei XD OPTICS technology that welcomes computational modifications to captures and that is reflected, according to the company, in shots with more details and clarity. with up to 25% more information in the image. Huawei is also very proud of its new XDFusion Pro which focuses on obtaining wide dynamic ranges for photographs that combine areas with a lot of light and areas that are very dark.

According to Huawei, with technology True Chroma Shot, the P50 Pro offers 50% more capacity to capture color, which would result in photos with a wider color range. The True-Chroma system is also used for the front camera.

As for zoom, we are facing a P50 Pro that reaches 100 digital magnifications, but also the ultra wide-angle lens has a focal length equivalent to 13 millimeters.

The P30 Pro also has 3D curved glass, it is compatible with the P3 color gamut, it supports up to 1070 million colors and its OLED panel has a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, with a touch sampling rate of 300Hz. The smartphone is IP68 certified for dust and water resistance and has dual speakers for stereo sound.

Huawei promises to maintain its writing and reading speed even when storage is low and after three years of use

The P50 Pro has a 4G chipset since Huawei suffers from trade restrictions imposed by the United States. It’s those restrictions that have kept it from getting 5G processors.

Huawei VIP Service

Whether the P50 Pro is purchased from Huawei’s physical store or online store, customers will automatically have access to VIP service benefits and perks, including: