Slow down the pace of COVID-19 infections in Mexico- Uno TV

Hugo Lopez-Gatell, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, said that in recent days there has been a slowdown in the number of COVID-19 infections; If this change is confirmed, an encouraging trend would be generated.

The Health official pointed out this Tuesday, during the morning conference of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, that the combination of a lower number of cases and an increase in the population protected with vaccination could contribute to the “end” in Mexico and in the world. .

“In the first three weeks of the year 2022 we had very rapid changes in the increase in cases, this due to the presence of the Omicron variant as the predominant one in Mexico.” Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion

“However, in epidemic week number four, which is the one that has been open for a couple of days, we see an increase of only 12%; This is a very substantial change, we are already beginning to see a change in the trend and this reduces the number of estimated active cases to 5.9%”, he added during the conference at the National Palace.

The official also maintained that these numbers should be taken with cautionbut if it continues, it could already be the beginning of a change in the growth trend.

Can Ómicron be the end of the pandemic?

Photo: Freepik and Cuartoscuro

“Omicron, characteristically, is a variant that produces milder disease, which spreads rapidly, giving a large number of cases that are not serious cases.” Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion

In that sense, this week statements have been released that predict the end of the pandemic after the rebound in cases caused by the South African strain.

For example, the World Health Organization (WHO) in Europe announced on Monday that this phase of the pandemic could hasten its end.