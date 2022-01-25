Senior citizens: benefits of cinema and 10 recommended films

Fact checked The article has been checked for accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe our content is inaccurate, out of date or otherwise questionable, you may contact us to make the necessary corrections. 6 minutes

Who does not enjoy the cinema? Seniors often take advantage of movies to have a good time with their grandchildren. We show you the best works to look at.

Last update: 25 January, 2022

Who has not enjoyed a good film? They entertain and have a good time. And not to mention those tapes with which we feel identified, which manage to flourish more feelings. Fortunately, there are movies for all ages, but those that are aimed at the elderly they allow us to remember the past, live more in the present and see things from another perspective.

We show you the benefits of cinema and take the opportunity to recommend the best movies for seniors. Let’s go for a marathon!

Benefits of cinema for the elderly

What better way to spend family time, if not with a movie? The cinema also brings other benefits to older adults, beyond sharing with their grandchildren.

1. It makes you laugh!

Laughter acts like a medicine. Don’t you believe us? According to a study in patients waiting for a transplant, 20 minutes of stimulated laughter, along with breathing exercises and meditation, improved mood and reduced anxiety.

Likewise, laughing is linked to lowering stress levels and increasing serotonin. Therefore, a good comedy, capable of getting lots of laughs, could be of great benefit.

2. Going to a movie is similar to a workout routine. cardio low impact

Despite the limitations to go out, especially for the elderly, going to the cinema to see a movie is compared to doing a routine of cardio low impact.

One study found that after spending 40 minutes in the movie theater, participants reached for the call healthy heart zone (or healthy heart zone, in Spanish), between 95 and 160 beats per minute. Which is like a brisk walk or watering the plants.

The movies could be equivalent to a low-impact exercise for older adults. This is what studies show.

3. Socializing opportunities increase

It is no secret to anyone that many elderly people feel lonely or isolated. Fortunately, the cinema could increase the opportunities to socialize, not only with family, but also with friends. After all, talking about a movie builds bonds.

10 movies for older adults

The best movies are those that show you the positive side of life. What are you waiting for to get distracted and laugh a little? To enjoy!

1. Grandpa (1998)

An elderly person who returns to his country discovers that one of his granddaughters is an illegitimate child. Convinced to untangle her, he comes into conflict with the girls’ mother. so that she reveals who her real granddaughter is.

However, the mother is determined not to tell her until Don Rodrigo, the grandfather, shows that he loves them equally. How will this story end?

2. Elsa and Fred (2005)

After the death of his wife, Fred is sad and listless. He moves into an apartment. Without knowing it, in that new neighborhood he falls in love again of a person with a different outlook on life than his.

Attracted by Elsa, a woman with a lot of enthusiasm and joy, he discovers that there are other opportunities and that he must live them. A man who finds a way to love again. It seems impossible, but it can happen.

3. Cocoon (1985)

cocoon is a film that tells the adventures of 3 older adults who live in a residence and decide to sneak into the facilities of an abandoned hotel to take a dip in its pool. But the journey takes an unexpected turn. The elders find in the bottom some large shells that turn out to be of extraterrestrial origin.

The bath with the water that had contact with the mysterious shells has made the trio of old men regain vitality and their movements are more agile. It is possible that this is the fountain of youth.

4. The Intern (2015)

We all know how hard it is to get a job in your 70s.. However, Ben Whittake did not know what to do with so much free time and believes that there is no better way to use it than work.

It is when he is employed in a modern company. To the surprise of many, thanks to his experience he earns the trust, respect and affection of his boss. Without a doubt, you cannot miss this movie for the elderly.

5. The exotic Marigold Hotel (2011)

Cultural differences always bring a bit of conflict. This was what a group of English people had to live through when they decided to spend their retirement in a village in India.

In short, it is a film full of funny scenes, in which the elderly discover that life has many more things to offer them.

6. Autumn Sun (1997)

a beautiful film that lets us see that love in old age is possible. It is about two retirees who meet through a friendship ad that she publishes.

Set in the most popular areas of Buenos Aires, Autumn sun It is a film that allows us to explore the cultural and prejudice obstacles that the couple must overcome to materialize their relationship.

7. Now or Never (2007)

Two men are terminal cancer patients in a hospital, where they meet for the first time. Despite having opposite personalities, they manage to make a promise.

They are going to create a list of things to do before they die and fulfill it. A beautiful story worth watching. In addition, it stars the actors Morgan Freeman and Jack Nicholson.

Sharing movies and even talking about them can be a pleasant activity for groups of older friends to do.

8. Great Turin (2008)

Starring Clint Eastwood, grand torino is about a recently widowed war veteran who, because of his enlistment in the Korean War, has a particular dislike for the Asian community in general. But this situation ends when help two young asians.

9. Calendar Girls (2003)

A group of women determined to raise funds for the fight against leukemia make a somewhat controversial decision to get noticed: strip naked behind candy and flower arrangements. Will they have achieved their mission? Did they raise funds? You can’t miss this movie for the elderly and discover how it develops.

10. Hello, my name is Doris (2015)

A film full of love, but above all, full of desire to live new experiences. Doris is a 60-year-old woman who has led an average life, even somewhat bland. Until a man 30 years her junior arrives who changes her perspective on life.

That’s when Doris begins to explore new ways of dressing, makes friends and lives a great romantic idyll, despite their marked age difference. It shows that love is possible in varied circumstances.

Films dedicated to the golden years

There are many people who comment that age does not matter in life. What is really important is the attitude, the positivity and the productivity that you have to see the good that is in it.

Films dedicated to the elderly are a good way to have pleasant moments and enjoy. What do you say today we see a couple of movies?

You might be interested…