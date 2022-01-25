Sean Payton steps down as Saints head coach, source says

Various outlets, including ESPN, have reported that television networks have shown considerable interest in Sean Payton, should he decide to step down as coach.

Sean Payton will no longer be the head coach of the New Orleans Saintsa source confirmed to Mike Triplett of ESPN. The news was first reported by the NFL Network.

Payton not necessarily retiring permanently, but instead decided to take a breather after 16 years as head coach of the saintsaccording to the source.

In 15 seasons in charge of the Saints, Sean Payton led New Orleans to a record of 152-89 in the regular season and 9-8 in the postseason, with victory in Super Bowl XLIV. AP Photo

The 58-year-old head coach led the saints from 2006 to date, and New Orleans it is the only team he has managed from the head coaching position in his career. In 15 campaigns at the head of the saints, Payton he compiled a regular season record of 152-89 in the regular season, and 9-8 in the postseason.

Payton led to the saints to victory in Super Bowl XLIVto culminate the 2009 campaign. It is the only triumph, and appearance, of the franchise in a superbowl.

The head coach was in charge of the franchise for 15 seasons in 16 years. He was banned by NFL for the 2012 campaign, because of the bounty scandal –‘Bountygate’– that rocked New Orleans. Joe Vitt Y Aaron Cromer functions as interim head coach were distributed throughout that year.

The owner of the saints confirmed just last Monday, that there was uncertainty regarding the future of Payton in front of the club.

“I don’t think any of us know, but he’ll let us know soon enough.”

Payton58, has a contract until 2024, which means that an exchange would have to be negotiated for him to lead another team in the NFL. However, various media, including ESPNreported that television networks have shown considerable interest in Payton if you decide to retire as a coach. The saints they would retain his rights if he decides to return to directing after a break.

The saints missed the playoffs for the first time in five seasons going 9-8 in 2021. But, in a way, he ranked among the most impressive performances in Payton as head coach, considering the retirement of Drew Breesa workforce decimated by serious injuries, salary-cap cuts and COVID-19 issues, in addition to a hurricane evacuation to Dallas during the first month of the campaign.



the longevity of Payton is a rarity in NFL current. Only Bill Belichickof the New England Patriotshas spent more time with his team.

Prior to occupying the position of head coach for New Orleans, Payton served as assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach for the Dallas Cowboysoffensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the New York Giantsand quarterbacks coach for the philadelphia eagles on the NFL. As a player, he was a backup quarterback for the Chicago Bearswith three appearances off the bench in 1987.

defensive coordinator Dennis Allenand the offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr.could be considered among the potential replacements for Paytoneven if New Orleans it will certainly explore options outside the organization, too.

Information from Mike Triplett was used in the writing of this note.