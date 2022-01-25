Salinas says no to El Tri and Martinoli makes a decision about leaving Azteca

Maetinoli’s decision, seeing that Salinas is not interested in soccer

January 25, 2022 1:21 p.m.

Christian Martinoli was the most affected regarding the case of not broadcasting the match between the National Team of Jamaica and the Mexico National Team. It is that in social networks, Ricardo Salinas made it clear that football is a business and that this match simply does not sell.

According to the Récord report, Azteca’s loss would be 3 million dollars, for moving people, while the profit would be 50 percent of what is spent, so Salinas made it clear that he will not buy that game.

In this aspect, Martinoli makes a firm decision, since one of his requests is the issue of transmitting all the matches of Mexico, but this time it will not happen like that, all because of the economic aspect generated by this selection.

More Tri news:

While Ochoa arrives to record commercials, Orbelín’s lesson to the sold

What is Martinoli’s decision about leaving Azteca, seeing that even El Tri will no longer be broadcast on his screen?

In an interview for Javier Alarcón’s channel, the communicator explained that even if that television station runs out of soccer, Martinoli would not think of resigning since, out of fidelity, the communicator would consider staying.