Rihanna Foundation donates $15 million to climate justice

Rihanna backs her belief that climate change is a social justice issue by pledging to donate $15 million to the movement through her Clara Lionel Foundation.

The “We Found Love” singer announced Tuesday the donation to 18 climate justice organizations working in seven Caribbean countries and the United States. They include the Climate Justice Alliance, the Indigenous Environmental Network, and the Movement for Black Lives.

“Climate disasters, which are increasing in frequency and intensity, do not affect all communities equally, and communities of color and island nations face the brunt of climate change,” said Rihanna, originally from the eastern Caribbean island of Barbados, in a statement. He noted that disparity is why his foundation, named after his grandparents, prioritizes both climate resilience and climate justice work.

The grants, made in partnership with Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey’s #StartSmall philanthropic initiative, focus on groups with female, LGBT, Black and Indigenous leaders because their communities are most at risk.

“Funders should build partnerships with grassroots organizations, recognizing their deep understanding of what is needed to achieve climate justice in their own communities,” Justine Lucas, executive director of the Clara Lionel Foundation, said in a statement.

