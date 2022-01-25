review in spanish, analysis and opinion

When Oppo announced its first foldable, the Oppo FindN, I couldn’t help but think that smartphones with flexible screens —now they really are— were here to stay. Not only because its launch meant the entry of a new member into an increasingly broad product category, but also because the Asian manufacturer promised solve the main problems of folding mobiles. Those small flaws that may not be decisive when purchasing a terminal with these characteristics, but that slightly weigh down the experience.

If you are not familiar with folding mobiles, you probably do not know what drawbacks I am talking about. They are, in question, two important points.

The size . Phones like the Galaxy Z Flip 3 try to offer a more compact design while maintaining a standard size screen. In mobiles with a “book type” format, on the other hand, this objective is not always achieved. Folded, the size of the device ends up being similar to that of a conventional mobile, which is a missed opportunity.

The wrinkle on the screen. Flexible panels often have a small wrinkle in the center of the screen caused by the hinge creasing. It is noticeable to the touch, it is visible to the eye and it is annoying on many occasions

Does the Oppo Find N really solve the cons of folding phones?

However, How does Oppo solve these points with its Find N? Interestingly, everything goes hand in hand, because to get the best possible quality of the flexible screen, it is essential to adapt the chassis (such as the hinge). And if you also want the body to be compact, it is essential, in turn, to play with the size of the screens.

In the case of Oppo Find N, the outer panel is quite compact, 5.49 inches. It has a very similar size to that of the iPhone 13 mini and, in addition, it has a much more convenient proportion than the secondary screen of the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The one on the Samsung mobile has a ratio of 25:9, an elongated format that in Many times it makes navigation difficult and feels strange in the hand – it looks more like a remote control than a mobile. The Find N, on the other hand, has an aspect ratio of 18:9, similar to that of conventional mobiles and much more successful.

The front of the phone has hardly any frames, which allows you to take advantage of every millimeter. It is a mobile that barely is 13 centimeters tall but that does have an inevitable drawback compared to other non-folding devices: it is considerably thicker. However, this does not make it less manageable.

The thickness is also justified, because inside there is a 7.1-inch flexible OLED display. A panel that folds in half and fully extends thanks to a hinge designed internally by Oppo.

The hinge, by the way, is a very important component in this mobile. Not only is it responsible for making the terminal screen bend, it is also the one that avoids that tedious crease in the center. How? Simply, making the opening angle wideralmost 180 degrees. The manufacturer says that its Find N makes the crease of the screen 80% less noticeable compared to other smartphones.

Checking if it really was as imperceptible as the company promised was the first thing I did when I took the smartphone out of its box. And they are right, the wrinkle, unlike that of the Galaxy Z Fold 3, is hardly noticeable. Not only to the eye, but also to the touch, and this is excellent news. It makes the experience when using the folding screen very good, because it is practically like the panel of a compact tablet.

The screen, yes, has its weak points compared to the panels of conventional smartphones. For example: when sunlight hits the indoor screen, visibility is negatively affected; and the touch of the sheet that covers the screen is similar to plastic, despite having a glass sheet.

The software, an important point

Another key point of the Oppo Find N beyond the problems it solves is its software. Although it does not offer any differential features compared to other folding smartphones, its interface is worth mentioning for a specific reason: makes the experience when using the screen go beyond being able to enjoy the multimedia content. Specifically, it gives extra productivity that is really useful even if you don’t use the device for work.

This is possible, in part, thanks to the split screen mode. This function, accessible by means of a gesture, allows use two apps at the same time when we are viewing the content on the 7.1-inch screen. Thanks to the size of the panel, it is as if we had two screens joined. The elements of each app have the dimensions that they would have on a conventional screen, the content can be seen normally and navigation is simple. Some areas are even easy to access with one hand.

The Oppo Find N can also create floating windows that can be distributed across the width of the screen. In this way, for example, we can quickly access the calculator or any other app without closing the main application.

The smartphone also adapts if we want to change the screen. For example, if I’m replying to a message with the outer panel and I want to switch to the foldable screen, I just have to open the terminal. The app will automatically resize. The same thing happens if I want to go from the inner screen, for whatever reason, to the outer one.

Oppo, by the way, includes a subtle but quite useful feature. When the folding screen is closed, the outer screen is slightly blocked, so you can store the smartphone in the pocket without fear –the phone interprets that when closing the inner panel, we want to block it–. But, if what we really want is to continue using it from the outer screen, all we have to do is make a simple gesture on it so that the applications that we had on the internal screen appear on the outer one.

The software is complemented by excellent performance thanks to the SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, a chip that continues to do a very good job today and that, together with the 12 GB of RAM, give the Find N plenty of power to perform any type of task. The 7.1-inch screen is also the perfect size for gaming, though not all titles are optimized to this aspect ratio.

Regarding the battery, that of the Find N is 4,500 mAh, and offers convincing results. In other words, it is easy to reach the end of the day with 15%, although this percentage can improve if, for example, we apply a dark mode on the screen or use the outer panel more frequently.

An extra versatility in your cameras thanks to its folding screen

I like to say that folding mobiles offer extra versatility in the photographic section, and not precisely because of the number of sensors. The camera of this Oppo Find N, in fact, has a configuration very similar to any other smartphone. In this case, with a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a third 16-megapixel telephoto sensor. However, the possibility of using two screens on the same device allows you to apply different views that can help improve the experience when taking pictures.

Preview with the outside screen . In my opinion, the most suitable way to take pictures with the Find N is using the 5.49-inch screen. It is the fastest mode and its thickness allows a better grip.

Using the inner screen. It allows you to see the shot in a larger size, as well as access the different options of the photographic section in a simple way, although the reflections of the panel in some scenarios, such as when there is a lot of light, make it a better option to use the external screen.

By folding the screen at an angle of 90 degrees. This mode is perfect for taking selfies or using the base as a support to capture images more accurately. It is also useful for night mode, which requires high stability to achieve the best result. The preview is located at the top of the screen, while the controls appear at the bottom.

Using the outer screen and the main cameras. It is the best option to take selfies with higher quality. Also to take group photos using the ultra wide angle lens. The preview is activated on the 5.49-inch screen.

Regarding the results, the truth is that the Oppo Find N comes out on top in most situations. The main camera is capable of capturing good photos in those scenes where the lighting conditions are acceptable, and the wide-angle sensor, in a way, preserves these good results, except for less detail in the more distant areas.

The telephoto camera, which allows you to capture photos with a three times optical zoom, it also performs remarkably at the level of detail. In my opinion, yes, I think that the processing is somewhat abusive when it comes to interpreting the colors and in some cases unnecessarily saturates them, regardless of what camera you are using.

The Oppo Find N is an example to follow

The Oppo Find N has not only proven to be a firm benchmark for the rest of the folding smartphones that we can find on the market. Too can boast of being the most suitable option and the example to follow for the rest of the manufacturers who bet on a device with similar characteristics.

The problems it solves, such as the wrinkled screen, indicates that these devices are one step closer to competing against conventional smartphones. Its format, moreover, is much more convenient than that of smartphones like the Galaxy Z Fold 3, and proof of this is the small but comfortable exterior screen.

Of course, the Find N isn’t perfect, and it does have some areas where it falters. The outer screen of the Oppo Find N, for example, has a refresh rate of 60 Hz. And, although it is designed to be used at specific times, the difference in sampling compared to the inner screen (120 Hz) is very noticeable. And speaking of the inner screen: although its wrinkle is not as noticeable as in the rest of folding smartphones – which is a great victory – it does maintain reflections and a sensation to the touch that is not as good as the screen of any other conventional mobile.

Despite these small points, and leaving aside its price, given that at the moment it is only sold in the Asian market, it seems to me a much more interesting option to “shell-type” terminals, such as the Galaxy Z Flip 3, which, although they offer excellent features, leave aside that extra productivity that a foldable whose screen is more similar to that of a tablet can offer. For now, yes, we will have to wait to see if Oppo finally decides to bring it to Spain.