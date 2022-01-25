review in spanish, analysis and opinion

When Oppo announced its first foldable, the Oppo FindN, I couldn’t help but think that smartphones with flexible screens —now they really are— were here to stay. Not only because its launch meant the entry of a new member into an increasingly broad product category, but also because the Asian manufacturer promised solve the main problems of folding mobiles. Those small flaws that may not be decisive when purchasing a terminal with these characteristics, but that slightly weigh down the experience.

If you are not familiar with folding mobiles, you probably do not know what drawbacks I am talking about. They are, in question, two important points.

  • The size. Phones like the Galaxy Z Flip 3 try to offer a more compact design while maintaining a standard size screen. In mobiles with a “book type” format, on the other hand, this objective is not always achieved. Folded, the size of the device ends up being similar to that of a conventional mobile, which is a missed opportunity.
  • The wrinkle on the screen. Flexible panels often have a small wrinkle in the center of the screen caused by the hinge creasing. It is noticeable to the touch, it is visible to the eye and it is annoying on many occasions

Does the Oppo Find N really solve the cons of folding phones?

However, How does Oppo solve these points with its Find N? Interestingly, everything goes hand in hand, because to get the best possible quality of the flexible screen, it is essential to adapt the chassis (such as the hinge). And if you also want the body to be compact, it is essential, in turn, to play with the size of the screens.

In the case of Oppo Find N, the outer panel is quite compact, 5.49 inches. It has a very similar size to that of the iPhone 13 mini and, in addition, it has a much more convenient proportion than the secondary screen of the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The one on the Samsung mobile has a ratio of 25:9, an elongated format that in Many times it makes navigation difficult and feels strange in the hand – it looks more like a remote control than a mobile. The Find N, on the other hand, has an aspect ratio of 18:9, similar to that of conventional mobiles and much more successful.

The front of the phone has hardly any frames, which allows you to take advantage of every millimeter. It is a mobile that barely is 13 centimeters tall but that does have an inevitable drawback compared to other non-folding devices: it is considerably thicker. However, this does not make it less manageable.

