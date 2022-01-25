Realme’s Google TV stick can now be purchased in Spain

The first realme stick with Google TV can now be purchased in Spain, at an official price of 69.99 euros.

From today it is possible buy in Spain the first “stick” with Google TV from realme. Its about realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick, an alternative to Google Chromecast with support for 4K content, which can already be found in the company’s official online store.

The brand itself had already confirmed the arrival of this product in Spanish territory some time ago. However, it has not been until today when it has been put up for sale, at a official price of 69.99 euros.

You can now buy the realme Google TV stick, with 4K support and remote control

Like most products of this type, the new stick Realme Google TV has a sober design, since it is destined to remain hidden in the back of our television. Count with one HDMI 2.0 port, a USB Type C for power and includes Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

The stick includes support for content 4K and HDR10+ image qualitySo it competes with models like the Chromecast with Google TV, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max and, of course, the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K in terms of capabilities.

not missing the remote control, with Bluetooth connectivity and with integrated microphone to access the voice assistant –Google Assistant– integrated in the stick. In addition, the remote control includes direct access to the main platforms of streaming of contents: Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video and YouTube Music.

Its eight-core ARM Cortex A35 architecture-based processor brings to life google tv, the system for Smart TV based on Android TV and customized by Google. also equip 8 GB of internal storage and 2 GB of RAM.

Price and where to buy the realme 4K Smart TV Stick

Realme has put its stick Smart TV 4K on its official website, where you can already buy a official price of 69.99 euros.

