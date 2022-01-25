Price of the dollar today January 25, peso advances in the session

Today, Tuesday, January 25, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.6527 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to the report of Banxico, the peso advances 2.28 cents in the exchange rate to settle at 20.6239 pesos per unit against the spot interbank dollar. On this day, the Mexican peso appreciated slightly.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the foreign exchange markets remain awaiting the announcement of the Booking Federal of the United States this Wednesday, where a series of increases in the reference rate are expected that would give more strength to the dollar and therefore would affect emerging currencies such as the Mexican peso.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.6239 – Sell: $20.6239

HSBC : Buy: $20.13 – Sell: $20.86

Banamex : Buy: $19.96 – Sell: $21.14

Bancomer: Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $20.88

Banorte: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90

Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.30 – Sale: $21.30

IXE: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90

Bajio Bank: Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.20

Monex: Buy: $20.24 – Sell: $21.24

Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.39

Inbursa: Purchase: $20.20 – Sale: $21.20

Santander: Purchase: $19.70 – Sale: $21.21

Exchange: Purchase: $20.1359 – Sale: $21.1464

Banregio: Purchase: $19.40 – Sale: $21.30

As for the bitcoin, at the moment it is at 37,205.8 dollars with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euro, it is quoted at $23.34 pesos, for $27.89 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

