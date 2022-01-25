Patients with type 2 diabetes would present asymptomatic liver changes

The research of Puerto Rican doctors was published in the Global Journal of Medical Research.

SWE is a study that saves the patient from having to undergo a painful liver biopsy.

A study carried out by doctors in the country warns about asymptomatic changes in the liver of patients diagnosed with type 2 diabetes mellitus through an ultrasound study that has revealed additional clinical data on the liver health of this patient population.

The research maintains that liver damage is a common clinical consequence of chronic type 2 diabetes mellitus, but that the study assesses whether ultrasound shear wave elastography (SWE) and hemodynamic evaluation of the portal vein and hepatic artery, can complement data from traditional clinical studies for monitoring the liver health of these patients.

The study had a sample of 64 patients (31 controls and 33 patients with confirmed type 2 diabetes mellitus) between 21 and 74 years of age. Liver size, stiffness, and hemodynamics of the portal vein and hepatic artery were evaluated.

According to the research team under the Endocrinology Section of the Medical Sciences Campus (RCM), significant differences were observed in liver ultrasound between controls and the patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus.

The patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus showed larger and stiffer livers compared with the patients controls.

Regarding liver function, alkaline phosphate -enzyme that predominates in the liver, bones, kidneys, etc.- was significantly higher between the patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus.

Likewise, shear wave ultrasound of the liver showed some asymptomatic differences in patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus.

“Liver size was greater and liver stiffness was greater in type 2 diabetes groups compared to controls. Although the largest number of patients of our cohort showed to be in an early stage category, the group of diabetics showed a higher proportion of patients in advanced stages of liver fibrosis,” the authors maintain.

“In previous studies, no significant differences were detected in the liver enzyme levels AST or ALT, further supporting the emerging view that liver enzymes do not always correlate with severity of liver disease. Therefore, even more precise diagnostic tools are needed for long-term monitoring of liver health.”

Other data indicates that the sample showed a higher index of hepatic artery resistance (IRAH) in the sample of patients with type 2 diabetes -which is consistent with other studies carried out-, which is consistent with the findings of greater liver stiffness in this group.

“Our study also found a lower portal vein pulsatility index among the patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus, and there is evidence that this same rate is decreased in the patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. These findings suggest a compensatory mechanism for vascular compliance – the ability of blood vessels to contract appropriately in response to changes in volume and pressure – secondary to fatty infiltration of the liver. This hypothesis justifies a greater need for further research on this matter”, the authors abound.

“Our study detected significant changes in liver stiffness in early-stage diabetic patients, where the changes may be potentially reversible with early treatment to avoid further clinical complications. This is of great importance in preventive care, as advanced stages of diabetes liver fibrosis have been associated with increased cardiovascular risk and mortality,” they add.

They also emphasize the benefit of studies with shear wave elastography as a useful tool for the diagnosis and classification of liver fibrosis in patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus.

“As a noninvasive procedure, it is clinically feasible to follow the patient over time to assess liver health and implement early therapeutic intervention when necessary,” they conclude.

Fatty liver is one of the leading causes of liver transplantation in Puerto Rico, while diabetes has been a disease classified as an epidemic.

Among the authors of the study were doctors Bárbara Riestra Candelaria, Juan Carlos Jorge, Miriam Rodríguez, Gory Ballester Ortiz and endocrinologist Loida González Rodríguez.

