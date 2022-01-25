Numbers that fell in the Draw 3945

The Tolima Lottery played its Draw 3945 corresponding to Monday, January 24. Find out the results and numbers that fell on this note and follow LIVE and ONLINE the transmission of the draw for all of Colombia.

The draw for the Tolima Lottery of the Colombian Lottery will be held on Monday, January 24, from 10:30 p.m. from Colombia will start the Draw No. 3945 of the Tolima Lottery.

The draw takes place every Monday, always at the same time. However, like all Colombian Lotteries, holidays are postponed. There are various prizes depending on the number of correct numbers.

The jackpot is 2,000 million pesos, while there are also other dry ones of up to 70 million. In total, the amount of prizes to be distributed is 5,400 million pesos.

The official broadcast of tonight's draw can be found on the channel of Tolima Lottery YouTube.

Tolima Lottery | Results and numbers that fell in this Draw 3945 of Monday, January 24

All the results and numbers that fell will be published in the official website

What are the prizes and prizes of the Tolima Lottery in the Sorteo 3945?

Tolima Lottery: date, days and hours in the Draw 3945

The Tolima Lottery draw is held only on Mondays from 10:30 p.m. Colombian time.

Where to watch LIVE and ONLINE the Tolima Lottery Draw 3945?

