New US Envoy Emanuel Arrives in Japan to Further Strengthen Alliance

The new US ambassador to Japan, Rahm Emanuel, arrived in Japan on Sunday, filling a key post that has been vacant for more than two years and taking on the crucial task of strengthening their countries’ alliance amid growing assertiveness from China in the region.

The 62-year-old former senior adviser to former President Barack Obama is known for his close ties to President Joe Biden.

Emanuel earned Biden’s trust when he was White House chief of staff from 2009 to 2010 for Obama, whom Biden served as vice president.

After his arrival in Japan, Emanuel tweeted that he and his wife are “excited to have arrived in Japan and looking forward to meeting the people of Japan as we travel across the country.”

The post of US ambassador has been vacant since William Hagerty resigned in July 2019 to run for the Senate.

Emanuel also served as mayor of Chicago for two terms from 2011 to 2019 and was a member of the House of Representatives from 2003 to 2009. Known for his abrasive style, he was nicknamed “Rahmbo” after Sylvester Stallone’s fictional character Rambo.

During a Senate confirmation hearing in October, Emanuel vowed to improve US-Japan ties as China seeks to “conquer through division,” saying he would welcome any major increase in Japan’s defense spending.

Japan is increasing its defense capability as the Cabinet in December approved a 5.40 trillion yen ($47 billion) defense budget for fiscal 2022, setting a record for the eighth consecutive year.

Emanuel is also tasked with strengthening defense ties between the United States and Japan. Attention is growing on the timeline for a possible Chinese invasion of self-ruled Taiwan.

The Japan Self-Defense Forces and the US military have drawn up a draft joint operation plan that would allow a strike base to be established along the Nansei island chain in the southwest of the country in the event of a contingency in Taiwan, according to sources. of the Japanese government.

