Millie Bobby Brown: her drastic change of look; this is how the actress looks

The makeovers from Millie Bobby Brown They always generate a stir on social networks. Although some Internet users may not approve of her style, the truth is that the actress is a fashion lover who is always at the forefront. Proof of this is your new cut Bob, the trend that is sweeping in Hollywood and which celebrities like Selena Gomez, Ana de Armas, hunter schafer or Michelle Salas.

Without a doubt, wearing hair above the shoulders is one of the star’s favorite cuts. stranger things; however, on this occasion he chose a version of the classic Bob much shorter, inspired by the iconic looks of the so-called flapper, modern women of the 1920s.

Through her Instagram account, the actress -who will soon return to the small screen with the premiere of the sequel to Enola Holmes– shared a picture of your new look, which arises as a result of your next advertising campaign for your brand Florence by Mills.

This is what Millie Bobby Brown looks like

Unlike Selena Gomez, Millie Bobby Brown decided by court flapper bob, also known as french bob, this was one of the most used in the 20’s, a time marked by theto female sexual liberation.

the cut of Millie Bobby Brown In addition to representing the modernity and freedom of women, it is perfect for any kind of face since the ends of the hair do not touch her chin, which gives it greater volume and above all frame your face.

Another detail of Millie Bobby’s look is the round bangs with which he accompanies his flapper bob But everything indicates that the revolutionary women they weren’t the only inspiration of the young actress, as I let glimpse in the social network.

And it is that Millie shared the photo of her new look with the phrase: “I’ve stopped growing, Leon, I’m just getting older”, line of Natalie Portman in The Professional, a film in which the Oscar winner starred when she was 12 years old and in which she wore a haircut similar to that of Bobby Brown.

