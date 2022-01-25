Mexican stock market falls sharply; fifth straight throwback league

The Mexican stock exchange (BMV) ended trading this Monday with a heavy loss. The local stock market fell for the fifth consecutive day hit by a wave of aversion to risk assets, due to an increase in geopolitical tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine.

The index reference S&P/BMV IPC, made up of the shares of the 35 issuers with the highest value by capitalization and liquidity in Mexico, lost -1.37% and closed at a level of 50,890.59 units. The FTSE BIVAthe main of the Institutional Stock Market (Biva), lost -1.41% to the level of 1,052.29 points.

S&P/BMV IPC

Within the reference index, most of the components ended the day in negative territory, with 30 values ​​in red and only five in green. The worst performances of the day were Megacable, with -3.84%; the Grupo México mining company, with -3.79%, and Industrias Peñoles, with -3.78 percent.

Investors steered away from riskier assets on Monday due to fears of an invasion of Ukraine by Russia, which has deployed thousands of troops and weapons near the country’s borders. In response, NATO said it plans to increase its troop presence in Eastern Europe.

On the other hand, tomorrow begins the first two-day meeting of the Federal Reserve US (Fed) in 2022. Investors are bracing for the central bank to report a faster-than-expected tightening of monetary policy in the face of high inflation.

jose.rivera@eleconomista.mx