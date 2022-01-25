Mayor proposes to the UAS to open School of Medicine in Guasave

GUASAVE. _ Given the high demand for the Faculty of Medicine of the UAS in Culiacán and the increase in clinical fields in Guasave, Mayor Martín Ahumada Quintero proposed that the Autonomous University of Sinaloa open this career in the municipality.

The Municipal President explained that within the framework of all the options they have for the development of Guasave, they also consider the academy as an engine.

“Some time ago they took my opinion and I participated in a forum to open the School of Nursing by the UAdeO and currently it seems to me that we have enough clinical fields, I mean hospitals, beds, medical specialists, to open a School of Medicine”, express.

Although he has not expressed this approach directly to the UAS authorities, Ahumada Quintero said that it has already reached the ears of the Rector Jesús Madueña Molina and apparently it has echoed, because he has already mentioned it.

“When Rector Madueña mentions that, it is because he did that. I have not yet communicated with him, however, the Doctor raises the possibility of a School of Medicine (in Guasave), so I think the echo has been good and I think the possibility is also valid, “he said.

The Mayor of Guasave stressed that there are very few spaces throughout the state for this race, so he is looking for a meeting with Madueña Molina to make the proposal directly and work to bring this educational option to the municipality.

“It would be easier for the students, but we would also see that it was of a good level, that interests us a lot, that the educational offer grows, that there are more careers, but also that these are of a good level so that in the future we have academic tourism, people who, instead of going to other municipalities and other states, stay here and others can come,” he said.

Ahumada Quintero added that given the vocation in fishing and aquaculture that Guasave has, they could also seek to diversify the educational offer with relevant careers such as Marine Sciences or Marine Biology.