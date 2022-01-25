Marvel Studios will introduce the most terrifying character

The Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe will greatly expand and add exciting new characters to its movies and series.

The next thing we see Marvel Studios is the series Moon Knight, this character played by oscar isaac He will face his own madness as he must unleash the great power within him. the villain will be Arthur Harrow who will give life Ethan Hawke. For now, we don’t have many details on the character, but it will be the scariest thing the saga has shown so far.

In a recent interview the actor Ethan Hawke He has commented on what kind of roles he wants to do in the coming years: “I’ve always had a theory that when you teach the audience how to see the demon inside of you, they won’t stop seeing it for the rest of your career. Jack Nicholson may be playing an accountant and you’re still waiting for him to blow up like he did in The Shining. It changes your relationship with an artist, so I’ve always been nervous about it.”

“I realized that I am on the other side of 50, and it is time to put a new tool in the toolkit. Villains could be my future.”

The actor wanted to give details of his character in Moon Knight.

For now, we know very little about what we will see in the series of Marvel Studios, even so, Ethan Hawke has commented that: “The world of comics meant a lot to me when I was younger. I was always a bit apprehensive. There’s a certain type of actor that really excels in that universe, and I’m still not sure if I’m one of them. The more I learned about Moon Knight, the more excited I got, because it’s so much better than trying to create something that the audience already has a huge agenda with.”

“Your instinct guides you. The mastermind of the super-rich villain doesn’t interest me. I love those who think they are good people and that’s why they have to kill you. That’s why my character is so scary.”

