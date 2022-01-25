Major Draw 3833: HOW MUCH will the National Lottery PRIZE be this January 25, 2022?

The National lottery celebrates 250 years of being part of the history of Mexico and of making Mexicans happy either by delivering awards or providing resources for public assistance.

For 250 years, people have known that joy is in the Lottery and that the good news comes when they hear the happy voice of the singing boys and girls and, of course, to celebrate this tuesday january 25the National Lottery celebrates with the great Major Draw 3833 which has a total purse of 66 million pesos.

How much is the Grand Prize?

How are you in luck? This anniversary of the National Lottery can be your day and you could be the happy winner of the Jackpot in 3 sets of 21 million pesos or a main prize with a series of 7 million pesos. What would you do with that money?

You can participate with a piece of only 30 pesos; You can also get a whole series or whole whose cost is 600 pesos.

How much can I earn?

Considering that your number is the winner of the top prize of 21 million pesos, this is what you could win:

With a piece: 350 thousand pesos

With a series: 7 million pesos

With three series: 21 million pesos

When and where can I see the Big Draw 3833?

The Major Draw No. 3833 will take place in the Draw Room of the Moro Building of the National Lottery, on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.

You can follow the broadcast of the draw live, through the official YouTube channel of the National Lottery or its Facebook or Twitter.

Where can I buy my piece?

Two series of the Lottery are printed and distributed physically, so you can buy them traditionally through Lottery outlets and ticket holders. The third series is for sale exclusively through electronic means, you can find them by CLICKING HERE.

Dare to play with a little piece and discover why the National Lottery has filled Mexican families with joy for 250 years.

Follow Heraldo Binario on Google News, CLICK HERE.